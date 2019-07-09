News

Arizona News

John Harden kills town

During his life, John Wesley Harden killed about 22 men. However, there was another death that could quite possibly be laid at his feet. That … Read more

Letters to the Editor

Cheers for Gov. Ducey

On Tuesday, Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, announced that the state would be withdrawing financial incentives promised to Nike over the co… Read more

Thank you library employees

I want to praise the employees of the Show Low Library for accommodating 8 of us seniors from Solterra Independant Living when we signed up to… Read more

ACA, not Medicare-for-all

I feel like with all the Medicare-for-all talk, we are forgetting the fact that the Affordable Care Act has done a lot of good in our healthca… Read more

Education

Parent Night with Dr. Borba July 30

The Show Low Unified School District presents Parent Night with best-selling author, parenting, child development and bullying expert Dr. Michele Borba. The free event will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30,  at the Show Low School District Auditorium. Read more

Tidbit:

Northland Pioneer College is launching two allied healthcare programs this fall – Surgical Technology and Therapeutic Massage – two of the 17 direct-to-work degree and certificate programs to prepare students for the workforce. Read more

Show Low library activities

The Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. in Show Low offers free events for kids. They are held in the library event room. For more information on any of these events, call the library at 928-532-4070. The following events have been scheduled: Read more

Local Entertainment

The Secret Life of Pets 2

A friend of mine put a spy camera in his own house to see what his pets are up to while the humans left home on their various affairs. He want… Read more

Obituaries

Kee Bahe Sr.

Kee Bahe Sr.

Kee Bahe Sr. was born on July 11, 1927, and returned home on June 28, 2019, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parent…

Ronald Marshall

Ronald Marshall

Ronald A. Marshall, 84, of Snowflake, died peacefully July 4, 2019, surrounded by family at his home. He was born in Snowflake on Ma…

Tamara Maurer

Tamara Maurer

Tamara Lee Sheldon Maurer died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home in Show Low. She was 50 years old. Tamara was born on February 18,…

Sharon Mortimore

Sharon Mortimore

Sharon Kay Joslin Mortimore was born on November 14, 1940 in Van Nuys, California, to Iva May and James Howard Joslin. This kind and…

Dareatha Mitchel

Dareatha Mitchel

Dareatha Audrey Allen Mitchel died June 22, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by family. She was preceded by her husb…

Raven Cerra

Raven Cerra

Raven Cerra, 49, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home in Concho. She was born Oct. 13, 1969, in Riverside, California, the daug…

Danny Torres

Danny Torres

Daniel “Danny” Torres, 35, died Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born Sept. 19, 1983, in El Paso, Texas.

James Kear

James Kear

James Crawford Kear left the earthly realm June 15, 2019 at his sister's home in Pinetop. He was born Dec. 13, 1963, in Flagstaff.

Outdoors