"Air" is one of those rare movies that is simply a delight to watch.
All of us have heard of Air Jordans. Some of us might have bought a pair of the famous basketball shoe. "Air" lets us know how the iconic shoes came to exist.
We go back to the year 1984. The three power players in sports shoes are Converse, Adidas, and Nike. Nike comes in dead last with only a 17% market share. It is, in fact, teetering on extinction. They want to sign an up-and-coming amateur player, a very young Michael Jordan, to showcase their shoes. Jordan loves Adidas shoes and plans to sign with the German firm.
And Nike did not have deep pockets back in those dark days.
Sports marketer Sonny Vaccaro has the idea that Jordan will be won over if they design a shoe around him, personally. Previously, the shoe companies had just used famous players to provide more exposure for their products. Now, the product would showcase the star player, a unique thing entirely.
We know how it turned out. The Jordan family (Michael was still very young at the time) made the first-ever deal where an athlete received a part of the proceeds from the sales of the name-designated shoe. It changed the industry. Jordan still, to this day, receives around $400 million in royalties every year.
"Air" is a nice story about an iconic shoe and the man who is perhaps the greatest basketball player ever, maybe the greatest athlete ever. But does that make a great movie?
Nope. But the carefully crafted direction and the brilliant, restrained acting across the board make for a great movie.
Viola Davis is absolutely top-notch as Jordan's mom. Director Ben Affleck shoots her in intimate close-ups that give her a chance to shine. Jason Bateman and Chris Tucker, neither famous for straight dramatic roles, are similarly great as members of the Nike team. Marlon Wayans and Chris Messina also turn in outstanding efforts.
Affleck also acts, playing Nike founder Phil Knight. I cannot remember a better performance from the sometimes-erratic Affleck. But Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, the sports marketing executive for Nike, is mesmerizing. Damon's career seems to follow that of Tom Hanks, with small, perfectly made films mixed in with great big blockbusters.
Superior acting, deft direction, and the third piece of movie-making, a great script by Alex Convery, make this a memorable and watchable film.
"Air" runs for one hour and fifty-two minutes. This five sawblade movie has a strong R rating. Locker-room language is not fit for everyone, especially younger people. Please note the industry ratings when deciding if a film is suitable for your children.
The producers, including Affleck and Damon, allowed about $80 million to make the movie. The product of their cash and talent deserves a strong return.
The period pop music that constantly fills the soundtrack reminds us of the peppy music of the time. Those sounds cheer us up and make the movie that much more enjoyable.
The actual Sonny Vaccaro was a crucial figure in the O'Bannon v. NCAA lawsuit, which allowed amateur players to be compensated for the commercial use of their images. I agree with many others that this set right a historic miscarriage of justice.
