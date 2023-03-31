The Longhorn Theatre Company presents the musical, Little Shop of Horrors Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at the Payson High School Auditorium, 301 N McLane Rd, Payson. Performances are at 4 p.m., Friday, March 31 and 7 p.m., Saturday, April 1. Pre-sale tickets are available on ticketspicket.com and cost $7 and $9. The price is $1 more at the door.
Cork and Canvas with the Chandra Crandell
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod, Show Low, hosts an evening of wine, song, snacks, and of course art with live piano music by Chandra Crandell from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, March 31. The sponsor for the evening is Deuce of Clubs Barbershop. Suggested donation of $10 at the door.
Sol DeVille performs
Sol DeVille performs at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 31.
The Billys perform
The Billys will be at Pine’s Old County Inn in The Tap Room from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, March 31.
Payson NIRA College Rodeo
Come to the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association competition at the Payson Event Center Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 2. Gates open at 6 p.m., Friday and 5:30 p.m.. Saturday. Slack competition is at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1.
Enjoy bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and tie down roping.
The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchase online or onsite. Will call will be available for pre-purchased tickets. Admission is $12 per adult; $5 ages 3-12; 2 and under free.
Food and ware vendors will be onsite. No admission is charged to watch the slack contests.
Live music Saturday
The Billys perform at the Oxbow in Payson from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, April 1.
RIMROCK will be at Jake's Corner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 1.
Jazz program
Guitar vocalist Pete Pancrazi, in a quartet, performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 2 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main, Payson. Expect to hear the kind of music you like and tunes you know from the mid to late 20th century.
Joining Pete will be Beth Lederman, piano; Todd Johnson, 6-string bass; and Gerry Reynolds, drums.
Sunday at the Oxbow
The Oxbow Jam Band is celebrating Mary Little's (band manager and bass player) birthday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oxbow Sunday, April 2. All musicians and singers are welcome to sign up and sit in with the band.
Paint and Sip with David Brown
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 521 N. Penrod, Show Low, invites the public to a fun evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, painting an idyllic lake scene. Class is limited to 30 people. All materials provided. You can come to the center to pay $30 cash or pay online for $32 (to cover payment fees).
