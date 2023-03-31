Little Shop of Horrors

The Longhorn Theatre Company presents the musical, Little Shop of Horrors Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at the Payson High School Auditorium, 301 N McLane Rd, Payson. Performances are at 4 p.m., Friday, March 31 and 7 p.m., Saturday, April 1. Pre-sale tickets are available on ticketspicket.com and cost $7 and $9. The price is $1 more at the door.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

