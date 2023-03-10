Expressive Drawing
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod Road, Show Low presents a program on Expressive Drawing with Jose Colchado, retired professor from Northern Arizona University, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, March 10.
Participants will learn how to use a variety of drawing materials such as charcoal, pencils, brush/ink, pastels, and found materials to create drawings that challenge you to express emotion, sentiment, and feeling through expressive drawing techniques.
The cost is $35 per person and the class must have 10 students to go forward.
For details call Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 928-532-2296. Register online at www.AAWMAZ.com.
The Billy’s in Pine
The Billy’s are playing at the Old County Inn Taproom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, March 10 and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 11.
The Old County Inn is at 3502 N. Hwy. 87, Pine.
Painting Watercolor with Tissue Paper
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod Road, Show Low presents a workshop on painting watercolor with tissue paper from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 11.
The event is suitable for ages 12 to 99 and costs $50 per person. Participants create several sketches, practice paintings, and do one “final” painting. Tissue paper will be used as the primary medium. All materials are provided. Register online at www.AAWMAZ.com or call 928-532-2296.
March 12 jazz concert postponed
Due to an important family matter, John Darst is unable to present the 2 p.m., Sunday, March 12 jazz concert at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St. Darst and his band will perform at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 11 at the church.
The next jazz concert is at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 2 with the vocal-guitarist Pete Pancrazi Quartet.
A special Mother’s Day concert is planned at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14 with violinist Allen Ames, who leads an all-star group of musicians.
Sunday Jam
The Sunday Jam from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main St., Payson, is like a fun, community gathering. It puts together the dancers, singers, local musicians and all their friends who just want to get together visit and have a good time you have a real fun down home party.
Kindness Concert
A Kindness Concert is planned from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 12 at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N Easy St. The featured artist is Daniel Nahmod, an amazing singer and musician with multiple CDs to his credit. He offers positive and moving music.
Proceeds go to the two food banks, the Student Weekend Food Program and the Warming Center. Bring a non-perishable food donation, and/or a financial donation.
Rim Country Artists
Rim Country Artists’ monthly meeting is at 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The guest for the evening is Kendra Lewinson of Kendra’s Country Bakery. Her program is about cake decorating with a demonstration.
Branden Martin at Spur
Celebrated, emerging country artist Branden Martin is performing at Star Valley’s Spur Bar, 3964 E. Highway 260, at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 15.
Martin won the 2021 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Award (APPY) for EP of the Year, and is nominated for the 2023 APPY Album of the Year for his debut album “001.” Go to bandsintown.com for ticket information.
Paint & Sip with instructor John Kittle
Come and create a gorgeous painting with John Kittle at the Arts Alliance of White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod, Show Low from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 16. The cost is $45 per person. All materials provided. Bring snacks and beverage. Sign up at KittlesFineArt.com or at 100 N. White Mountain Road.
