arts calendar photo
Buy Now

Peggy Donathan offers a Glass Wind Chime Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low.

 Contributed photo

Glass Wind Chime Workshop

Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low, features a Glass Wind Chime Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. Instructor Peggy Donathan will give demonstrations on cutting and grinding glass pieces and drilling holes in glass. All materials and tools are provided for class use. Cost is $38 per person; make checks payable to Donathan Studio Glass and give to the Art Alliance of the White Mountains or send to Donathan Studio Glass, 4220 Buckskin Lane, Show Low, AZ 85901.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.