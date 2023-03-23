Game and Fish Expo
Heather Buck, Arizona Game and Fish wildlife center coordinator, holds a gila monster at one of the agency’s Outdoor Expo events.

 Courtesy/Arizona Game and Fish

PHOENIX — One of Arizona’s largest free outdoor expos returns this weekend, offering family fishing, archery, shooting, off-highway vehicles, water sports, wildlife presentations and more than 150 exhibitors.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual spring Outdoor Expo draws about 15,000 visitors to the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in north Phoenix, organizers said. Parking and admission are free at the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

