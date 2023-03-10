Emerging country artist Branden Martin is performing at Star Valley’s Spur Bar, 3964 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 15.
Martin won the 2021 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Award (APPY) for EP of the Year, and is nominated for the 2023 APPY Album of the Year for his debut album “001.” Go to bandsintown.com for ticket information.
Martin is a seasoned country music singer/songwriter from Bath County, Ky. Throughout his career, he has worked with songwriters who have earned hits with George Strait, Reba McEntire, Rhonda Vincent and Chris Stapleton, and has worked with Jeene Fleenor, 2022 CMA Musician of the Year.
Fleenor is featured on his “Live at Southern Ground” award-winning EP. Martin’s latest project, the critically acclaimed “001,” tackles his journey through struggles in life.
The album “001” was released Aug. 12, 2022 and produced by Kyle Manner (Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley).
Martin penned or co-penned every song on the album, showcasing his songwriting chops alongside the likes of Leslie Satcher (George Strait), Jerry Salley (Reba McEntire), Darrell Hayes (Rhonda Vincent) and Jim Beavers (Chris Stapleton)
“I wrote these songs while I was dealing with some of life’s challenges. Though we didn’t go into this project with a collective theme in mind, these songs captured a unique period of my life; so, they ended having an underlying theme when we wrapped it up. My previous EPs served as a preface for this new album ‘001,’ so this is my Chapter 1,” Martin said.
Career Accomplishments
• Featured on NBC’s “The Voice,” Season 12 (2017)
• Winner of “Hoedown in the Holler” – a homegrown Kentucky country music festival whose legacy includes the likes of Morgan Wallen and Dylan Scott.
• Opener for artists Jason Michael Carroll, RaeLynn, Mark Chesnutt, Confederate Railroad, David Allan Coe and The Steel Woods.
• “Live at Southern Ground” EP won the 2021 Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Award for EP of the Year.
