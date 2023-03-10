Vanessa Glady

Vanessa Glady is the guest speaker at the Rim Country Camera Club at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 15.

 Contributed photo

Learn how to take shots at a zoo when the Rim Country Camera Club meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 15 at the Payson Public Library large meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road. All are welcome.

Enjoy refreshments and socialize at 5 p.m.; hear from member Diane Green at 5:15 p.m.; and listen to guest speaker, Vanessa Glady at 5:45 p.m.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

