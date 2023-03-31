The Tonto Community Concert Association’s final performance of its 2022-2023 season features a celebration of the biggest hits by the greatest divas in pop music history by Divas 3 at 7 p.m., Monday, April 10.
The performance is at the Payson High School auditorium.
Divas 3 are three powerhouse voices bringing audiences the biggest hits of the greatest divas in pop music history. Spanning four decades of chart topping hits from the 1960s through the 1990s, Divas3 covers hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer and many more.
Individual members of the group are known best for their starring roles in shows on the Las Vegas Strip, on Broadway and national tours, and the famed television show American Idol. Together as a group, Divas3 has headlined hotels and casinos throughout their hometown of Las Vegas, performing arts centers across the United States, and on luxury cruise ships worldwide.
Individual adult tickets are $25 per person. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
TCCA patrons can now order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature at www.tccarim.org. Patrons may purchase single concert tickets in advance with ease from their home computer or smart phone and present their PDF tickets at the door.
For additional information, announcements, concert previews and more visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
