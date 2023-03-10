Winter will not release its hold.
It turns the little tree in the midst of the stream into a sculpture.
It coats every twig on the giant cottonwood.
It buries the hedgehog cactus.
When I woke and looked out the window at the transformed landscape, I did not wait for the sunshine to break through – for by then the snow would drop from the branches. So I pulled on my snow boots and grabbed my camera and went out into the white silence – crystalline and cold.
A robin flits through the snow-clad branches ahead of me. Out of place in the snowscape, a message I cannot decipher.
We’ve been buried this year. Flagstaff this winter has gotten 140 inches – the second highest total in the 101 years of record keeping. Only 1948-49 delivered more – 154 inches.
The Flagstaff Airport also recorded the fourth-longest continuous stretch with at least 10 inches of snow on the ground – 47 days. The record dates back to 2010 – with 58 days.
Payson in February got 6.7 inches – compared to 4.9 inches in an average year.
Show Low got 24.5 inches of snow in February, compared to 3.8 normally.
I was born and raised in California – and spent 22 years sweating it out in Phoenix before I stumbled upon Payson – the first place I’ve lived with seasons. Snow was something I drove to find – often with skis in the back of the car. I thought of it as just frozen water – something to slide down in winter, but not a thing unto itself.
Certainly not one of the keys to life here on the water planet.
The snow is unblemished by footprints. At least human prints. I find the rabbit tracks, and the squirrel tracks and the javelina tracks. I even find the hieroglyphics of the bird tracks in the dusting of snow beneath the canopy of a tree – cross hatching the snow with inscrutable portents.
A snowflake lands on the dark sleeve of my jacket. I study it intently, barely able to see the intricate filigree of the hexagonal crystals. Snow is dendritic – just like the branch-like filaments of the dendrites that connect the neurons of our brain. Each snow crystal contains 10,000,000,000,000,000,000 frozen water molecules. These crystals form directly from super-chilled water vapor in clouds – providing they can find a microscopic nucleus, like a mote of dust. The snowflake bounces around in the cloud, adding other crystals to its six-sided shape. Eventually, it gets heavy enough fall to earth. Normally, a snowflake can balance on your eyelash – but once upon a time a 15-inch snowflake fell in Montana – which has held the world’s record since 1887.
I savor the realization that a snowflake’s like neuron – connecting the miracle of the world, as the neurons somehow produce the magic of a thought, or a symphony.
Each January, roughly half of the Northern Hemisphere is covered in snow – perhaps 10 million square miles. However, thanks to global warming – the surface area covered by snow has been declining by 1%-2% each decade since about 1980. That’s a decrease of 20,000 square miles of snow cover in the past 35 years, according to a summary of snow research in Wikipedia.
The snow works miracles every season.
It insulates the ground, the plants and the animals. Granted, they all must adapt in some way. Insects have natural antifreeze in their systems. Bears hibernate. Birds crowd together in tree hollows and slow their metabolism to just a breath above death. Mice make tunnels in the snow. Trees draw their life force back into their roots and shed their frail leaves.
But the snow keeps the ground from freezing down to the deepest root – so that life can return from its hard-won sanctuaries in the spring. Without the snow, half the planet would become a death zone for half the year.
So the snow creates the cycle of life that has made all of us possible. The life that has hoarded its energy and potential beneath the snows of winter explodes in the spring. I can already see the waiting buds on the cottonwoods and sycamore. The first of the migrating birds are already huddling around my feeder – scratching the snow for the cast-off seeds. The explosion of life in the Northern Hemisphere’s spring is so rich that birds will fly 6,000 miles just to reap the bounty.
So I meander through the fresh-fallen snow, which has transformed the landscape. Snow has just 10% of the density of water – the rest is air. This means fresh snow absorbs sound – trapping it in the baffles between the crystals. When snow has melted and refrozen or gotten compressed under its own weight – it has about 30% of the density of water. That’s why the silence is so profound now, with the fresh snow on the ground and coating every trunk and twig.
I stand finally on a rock overlooking my favorite summertime swimming hole. It harbors a crust of ice along one shore. The wavering reflections of the snow-clad trees are ghosts in the mirror of the water.
The robin perches across the stream – and cocks his head at me.
Is it the same robin? Or perhaps it is the spirit of robin, from an Apache tale.
At just this moment, a mountain bluebird flies toward me – dipping on the cold air as he makes his way down the stream. As he passes me, I can look down on his startling blue back – brilliant as spring. They say bluebirds signify happiness, health, fertility and faith. They say the “bluebird of happiness” signifies new beginnings – and a connection to a loved one who has passed on.
I think of my Dad – in a rush of joy and pain. He taught me to watch birds – to marvel at the world. I wish he could stand on this rock with me – to stare up at the cottonwoods encased in snow, here on the brink of spring.
He’s been gone more than 20 years now – but he left the world for me to wonder at for him. Now he can only send the bluebird as a reminder, like a song in the stillness I cannot quite decipher.
So I stand a long while on the rock as the stream sings at my feet – grateful for both the snow and the promise of spring.
