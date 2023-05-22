SHOW LOW — Roy Meeks says he eats, breathes and sleeps racing and is thrilled that the Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway is finally reopening. He, along with 5 family members, started racing when the original Thunder Raceway opened in 1995.

“I won the last race before the track closed in 2017,” he said at the track where he was helping get it ready for the grand opening this Friday and Saturday. “I’m so excited to finally get to race again.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.