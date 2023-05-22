SHOW LOW — Roy Meeks says he eats, breathes and sleeps racing and is thrilled that the Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway is finally reopening. He, along with 5 family members, started racing when the original Thunder Raceway opened in 1995.
“I won the last race before the track closed in 2017,” he said at the track where he was helping get it ready for the grand opening this Friday and Saturday. “I’m so excited to finally get to race again.”
Thanks to Brad Whitfield, the racetrack has brought a lot of excitement back to the area. Whitfield leased the track and is the promoter. He also leases and promotes Cocopah race track in Yuma and Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande.
“There are over 900 racetracks in the U.S. and last year I won the 2022 Promoter of the Year award,” he said at the track earlier this week. “The track is now sanctioned, which means drivers can accumulate points from local, state, regional and national tracks.”
This also means drivers who earn points can win large sums of money and trophies from the International Motor Contest Association.
Whitfield has a lot of help getting the racetrack ready for its grand opening. Workers have been painting, repairing, cleaning and stocking supplies for weeks. The concession stand will be selling food, drinks and alcohol.
There will be 6 different classes of races and about 20 different races per night, including the American Sprint Car Series. Gates open at 5 pm and the races start at 7. Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and veterans, and free for those 12 and under.
