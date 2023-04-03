We can remember from the days of our youth that the characters in "Dungeons & Dragons" (D&D) belong to specific classes, each with certain powers. In a typical D&D secession, a group of assorted characters bands together to go on a quest, a dangerous journey that has a spectacular reward (loot) at the end.
You can win if you don't get killed in some colorful way.
In "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," the conventions are followed with honesty and humor.
A Bard (Chris Pine) organizes this group of adventurers. He wants to get his hands on the Resurrection Tablet to bring his wife, murdered by a Red Wizard, back to life. He is joined by a Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez) and a Wild Magic Sorcerer (Justice Smith) to penetrate the stronghold of a successful thief (Hugh Grant), now the ruler of Neverwinter, which sounds like a nice place to live.
But things do not go smoothly for the adventurers. Even with the help of a Paladin, and a Druid, the questors have a hard time. Using spells and teleportation, they enter the treasure vault of their enemy, but to no avail.
Even snatching the Helm of Disjunction doesn't help.
A pair of excellent writer/directors matches the capable cast. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley have also directed the 2018 comedy "Game Night." As writers, they are better known. They penned the script or story for "Spiderman Homecoming" and "Horrible Bosses 2."
An action/comedy movie like this doesn't allow for opportunities for the actors to display their best acting chops. Nonetheless, Chris Pine is a standout. He can do comedy, as we know from some of his bits in the "Star Trek" films. Daisy Head played the evil Red Sorcerer, Sofina, with creepy authenticity. She was born in the current century and will delight moviegoers for many, many years.
Rated at a mild PG-13 level, people 13 years old or older will enjoy "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves." This fast, fun, intricate movie runs for a good long two hours and fourteen minutes. I give it three sawblades. The producers invested a staggering $150 million. Among the producers are both the writer/directors and star Chris Pine. They will be most pleased with their investment. Part of that enormous amount of money went into making first-rate costumes, armor, and small bits of personal decoration (buckles, badges, and the like).
Watch for a small cameo appearance by Bradley Cooper.
Some of the bad guys in the movie are un-dead, re-animated by magic. I say this qualifies "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" as a zombie movie.
