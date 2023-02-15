As I sit at this keyboard, I look outside through the window and see the snow covering my woodpile again. Being in this chair trying to write a complete sentence is not my first choice. I would much rather be somewhere in the wilds of the Rim Country, putting footsteps on the ground, exploring a new drainage or canyon. Even though I am now caught peering at a computer screen, I am so thankful for the snow as it adds to the snowpack in the higher elevations of the White Mountains and the Rim Country.
The moisture started in early July with an above average rainfall for the monsoon season. An unusually wet fall followed by many rainy days that made one think we were in the Pacific Northwest. These storms continued to put much needed moisture into the ground.
Canyon springs and potholes, which have been dry, were recharged with welcomed moisture. By the time the late archery elk season started, sitting water was out of the question. There were potholes of water in most canyons under the Rim. Then, winter followed with more rain and snowfall that continues to mount at the higher elevations. The dryer than normal cycle, which was forecasted for Arizona by most of the experts, has not materialized and the scientists may be scratching their heads after their prediction.
The summer monsoons, which were very good in the higher elevations, produced wild grasses that were the best in many years. All wildlife benefited from the much needed moisture. Quail numbers are finally better after many years on the decline. The tender shoots of new grasses are their main diet and rain at the right time enhances the growth of vegetation.
Hopefully, the mule deer fawn survival rate and overall deer numbers will improve with the summer and fall rains, followed by a growing snowpack. In the arid Southwest, water is critical to the sustaining of wildlife and a healthy landscape. As the often used saying goes, “Arizona Grows Where Water Flows” is so true.
The reservoir system of the Salt River is one of Arizona’s major water sources. Roosevelt Lake, being the first and largest of the Salt River lakes, is nearing 80% capacity before the traditional spring runoff. This is a positive sign and the projections are for a near full capacity. Apache, Canyon, and Saguaro are all at 90% of capacity or above and are expected to remain at this level throughout the year.
The Verde River system has two storage reservoirs, Horseshoe upriver and Bartlett closer to the Phoenix area. Horseshoe Reservoir was almost dry last summer at 3% of capacity and is currently at 50% while Bartlett is at 85% and both are likely to rise to full capacity when the spring runoff is complete.
Then, there is C.C. Cragin Reservoir (Blue Ridge) which is critical to the flow into the East Verde River and Payson water supply. It is currently at 54% with an excellent snowpack in the canyons feeding this lake. It has been a cold winter on the Rim and the runoff for this lake will come with the spring thaw. With the current snowpack, the lake will fill to capacity and there will be an overflow into East Clear Creek, improving stream fishing for those willing to hike.
The higher the lake level, the better the flow of water coming to the pump station above Washington Park, which increases the stream flow for the East Verde River. This will maintain a healthy flow of water, which allows weekly trout stocking longer into the summer months. The economic impact of trout fishing in the Arizona high country is extremely beneficial to all the communities of the Rim Country and White Mountains.
All the streams from the Rim Country to the White Mountains are going to have increased water flow with the above normal snowpack, which is so essential for recreational angling. The snowpack is valuable to the water level of the alpine lakes of the White Mountains and hopefully the winter snows will continue into early spring. Big Lake, Luna, Lee Valley, Carnero, Sunrise and Willow Springs all suffered from extremely low lake levels last year and hopefully will be on the rebound this summer.
The warm water fishery of Roosevelt Lake will benefit from the high-water marks as the brushy shoreline will spawn areas for bass and crappies. New structure and submerged cover are the perfect spawning beds and if the water maintains a stable level, these new areas will have clouds of fry using the brush as protection as they grow into fingerling bass and crappies. The future looks bright for Roosevelt Lake as a fishing destination for Arizonans and a mecca for winter visitors escaping the cold winters of the northern tier of states.
It is time to get those fishing rods out of the closet, start rigging a fresh line, and get ready for the fishing season in Arizona. This is going to be a year that will make fond memories on all the Arizona waters. Make it a point to take your family fishing and see the thrill of a child catching their first fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.