As I sit at this keyboard, I look outside through the window and see the snow covering my woodpile again. Being in this chair trying to write a complete sentence is not my first choice. I would much rather be somewhere in the wilds of the Rim Country, putting footsteps on the ground, exploring a new drainage or canyon. Even though I am now caught peering at a computer screen, I am so thankful for the snow as it adds to the snowpack in the higher elevations of the White Mountains and the Rim Country.

The moisture started in early July with an above average rainfall for the monsoon season. An unusually wet fall followed by many rainy days that made one think we were in the Pacific Northwest. These storms continued to put much needed moisture into the ground.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.