In my last article on fly rods, I snuck in a few terms that might be new to non-fly fishers. These included backing, fly line, leader, and tippet.

Let’s start with how a fly rod works to explain these terms. Fly rods are incredibly limber, and that flexibility is critical to casting an essentially weightless fly sometimes great distances. While a bait-casting rod or a spinning rod uses the weight of the lure to pull the relatively light line out of the reel when cast, in fly fishing, it is the heavier fly line and the flex that line causes to the fly rod that allows the fly to travel great distances.

