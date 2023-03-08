In my last article on fly rods, I snuck in a few terms that might be new to non-fly fishers. These included backing, fly line, leader, and tippet.
Let’s start with how a fly rod works to explain these terms. Fly rods are incredibly limber, and that flexibility is critical to casting an essentially weightless fly sometimes great distances. While a bait-casting rod or a spinning rod uses the weight of the lure to pull the relatively light line out of the reel when cast, in fly fishing, it is the heavier fly line and the flex that line causes to the fly rod that allows the fly to travel great distances.
There are specific weights of fly line to match your particular fly rod, and there are many varieties of lines in each weight category, such as: double tapered, level, weight forward, floating, and sinking. These types of lines help a fly fisher in certain stream, river, or lake conditions. The line weight recommended for your fly rod is printed just above the handle.
A double tapered, floating fly line is probably the classic line used by dry fly fishers. It was my uncle’s favorite fly line for two reasons. It was fatter in the middle where the line would have the greatest pull on the rod when it was being moved through the air, yet at the end where it attached to the leader, tippet, and fly, the fly line was thinner. He felt it allowed the fly line nearest the fly to land with the lightest touch possible and minimize the chances of scaring a trout. The other aspect of a double tapered line that he valued was that he could change his line out and put the battered part inside the reel, and use the essentially unused other end of the double taper as the new line to fish with.
I use a weight forward, floating line as my fly line instead of a double tapered line. A weight forward line is heavier near the end of the line that attaches to the leader so this extra weight flexes my fly rod a little more, and I feel it gives me a stronger cast, especially with the roll casts I use often when I fish Rim Country waters.
Even floating fly line will eventually sink, but it is meant to stay on or near the surface longer. If you intend to use a dry fly, then a floating line is essential. I often fish with flies that sink, but my target zone is usually within a few feet of the surface, so the fly weight will take it down to the depth I want, but the floating fly line stays at or near the surface. This is really helpful when making the next cast, as having the fly line on or very near the surface creates less resistance on the fly line; so it is easier to lift from the water to make my next cast.
Sinking or partially sinking lines help the angler get the fly down to greater depths. This is often important when fishing in lakes where the fish might be 10 to 20 feet deep. The weighted line helps the fly get down more quickly to the target zone for the fish.
The fly line is often a bright color to help the angler track the line on the water, but the leader that attaches to the fly line is clear to help avoid detection by the fish. It is tapered so that the leader thickness near the fly line approximates the fly line’s diameter, but then it quickly narrows to a very thin diameter as it nears the end where the fly will be tied on. This tapering allows for an easy transfer of energy from the rod, to the fly line, to the leader, to the tippet, and ultimately, the fly; and helps the line turn over in a nice, tight arc in the air.
While some anglers will tie their fly directly to the thin tapered end of the leader, most anglers add a section of thin diameter, clear monofilament or fluorocarbon line called tippet to tie on flies.
I often use about a two-foot section of 5x tippet. The tippet is the line that is clipped most often by anglers when changing and tying on flies. Another advantage of adding the tippet material is that if you leave about a four-inch tag to one of the ends of the blood knot or surgeon’s knot that connects the leader to the tippet, you can tie a second fly to that tag end. I typically tie on a slightly larger fly to the tag than the fly that I tie to the end of the tippet. I like to give the fish a choice in size and color. Since fishing with two flies is allowed in Arizona, it is fun to see which fly the fish will like on any given day.
A line type that I mentioned, but haven’t addressed yet is the line backing. On a fly reel, the first line that is put on the reel is the backing, then the fly line, followed by the leader, and lastly, the tippet. This backing material is the same braided line that bass anglers use, but it has two very important purposes in fly fishing.
Most anglers never hook into a fish big enough to pull out all of their fly line. It has only happened a few times to me in well over 50 years of fly fishing, but having that backing was critical as I battled those fish and recovered my line. The other purpose for the backing is that it fills up your reel so that when the fly line rests on top of it in the reel, it keeps the fly line from forming tight loops that are much harder to cast. This allows the fly line to come out of the reel easily and keeps it from tangling as you make longer casts, pulling more and more line from the reel.
Many newer fly rod outfits come with the backing, fly line, and leader already loaded on the reel, so that you can fish right away, or add a section of tippet before tying on the fly. If not, there are a couple knots that will be helpful in learning to tie all of those line segments together that I will explain in the next article.
