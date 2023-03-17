boyce thompson
Would you like two free admissions to Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior, a $40 value? How about admission for two at Desert Botanical Garden (value $60); the world-famous Heard Museum ($46); and the Phoenix Art Museum ($48)?

There are already so many reasons to visit your local library – and here’s one more: Act One Culture Pass expanded this year to include libraries in Gila County. Visit your local library to check out a pass today; providing access to Arizona’s arts and cultural treasures. Act One partners with over 100 libraries statewide to allow library cardholders the opportunity to check out free passes – in fact, more than 500,000 passes are offered to Arizonans each year.

