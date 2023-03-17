Would you like two free admissions to Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior, a $40 value? How about admission for two at Desert Botanical Garden (value $60); the world-famous Heard Museum ($46); and the Phoenix Art Museum ($48)?
There are already so many reasons to visit your local library – and here’s one more: Act One Culture Pass expanded this year to include libraries in Gila County. Visit your local library to check out a pass today; providing access to Arizona’s arts and cultural treasures. Act One partners with over 100 libraries statewide to allow library cardholders the opportunity to check out free passes – in fact, more than 500,000 passes are offered to Arizonans each year.
What? You’ve never visited the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson? It’s superb – and is one of 15 destinations where your Act One Culture Pass is accepted. Others include: Arcosanti, Cave Creek Museum, Desert Caballeros Western Museum, Pueblo Grande Museum, Reid Park Zoo, Sedona Heritage Museum, SMOCA, Superstition Mountain Museum, the UA Museum of Art – and the Verde Valley Archaeology Center.
Where to get your Act One Culture Pass here in Gila County? Check out the Gila County Library District website (gcldaz.org) and like-and-follow facebook.com/GCLDAZ for addresses for all libraries from Globe and Miami to Payson, Pine, Hayden, San Carlos, Tonto Basin and Young. All you’ll need is your library card – and if you don’t already have one, they’re free, too.
“It’s easy to get a Culture Pass by visiting in person any of the county’s eight libraries,” said Elaine Votruba, librarian for the Gila County Library District.
“Pick out your pass and, using your library card, check it out. You will receive a receipt to gain entrance to the venue. One pass admits two people for free and must be used within seven days. One pass per week is allowed so take advantage of this new service, so you can plan to visit a new Arizona treasure every week.”
About Act One
Act One was started by Russ and Mac Perlich to address the many issues faced by schools and arts organizations alike when organizing field trips. Although many theater companies offered student matinees, low-income schools could not afford the tickets, nor the necessary transportation. The solution became Act One’s signature program: Act One Field Trips. In 2013, Act One adopted its second program, the Culture Pass. By “checking out” a Culture Pass at one of 64 local libraries, library cardholders receive two free admissions to one of the many museums, theaters and cultural sites that participate in the program. In its first year under Act One, the Culture Pass was expanded to include passes to performances, and today more than 10,000 performance tickets are available annually to library cardholders in Maricopa and Pima counties. In 2014, the Sedona Public Library joined the list of partners, bringing the Culture Pass to Northern Arizona. In October 2015, the program was launched in Pima County and is available at 11 Pima County Public Libraries and the Pima Community College Desert Vista Campus Library.
