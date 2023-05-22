With summer fast approaching, the White Mountains is starting its summer-long fun with the Show Low Days on June 9 and 10, and the Alpine Blues and Country Festival on June 16 and 17.
Show Low Days
This will be the second year the Show Low Days event will be held at Frontier Park in Show Low, off 9th Place. The city didn’t want any more events in Show Low Park, said Chamber director Sunshine Brewer. “Last year was kind of a disaster, but we are making up for that this year.”
With over 50 arts, crafts and other kinds of vendors, 14 food vendors, live music, and plenty of kids’ games, rides and activities, this year will be bigger and better.
Frontier Park opens at noon on Friday and closes at 4 p.m. to set up for the concert. Fig Fam 9 plays from 5 to 6 p.m. and Wild Whiskey plays from 6 to 10 p.m. The cost is $5 for the concert.
On Saturday the park opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Fig Fam 9 plays from 5 to 6 p.m. and Chad Freeman and Reline play from 6 to 10 p.m. Cost is $10. Other musicians will perform during the day including Jazz Monkeys, the Voices of the White Mountains and other locals.
The Battle of Badge will once again be a crowd favorite. The Show Low police and fire departments will have a tug of war. Who will claim victory? Persnikkity’s will be sponsoring a pie eating contest that should be a lot of fun to watch.
Alpine Blues and Country Festival
During the 2011 Wallow Fire, Alpine was evacuated and much of the landscape around the town was destroyed. In 2013 the Alpine Blues and Country Festival was started, with the help of Terry Fillipi, as a way to bring visitors back to the area.
With only about 350 year round residents, the Festival brings in about 800 to 1,000 visitors for the two-day event.
Located in the heart of Alpine at Mellody Field, the gates open on Friday, June 16, at 4 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Admission is $25, with kids 12 and under free. Harry Luge opens the concert from 6 to 7 p.m. Last Train to Juarez plays from 7:20 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday June 17, the gates open at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and admission is $45, with kids 12 and under free. The band lineup for Saturday is Ash Easton at 12:10 p.m., Reann Smit from 12:20 to 1:30 p.m., Chuck Hall 1:40 to 2:50 p.m., Harlis Sweetwater 3 to 4:10 p.m., Paul Val 4:20 to 5:30 p.m., Dennis Jones 5:40 to 6:50 p.m., and finishing the event is Clay Melton from 7 to 8:30p.m.
There will be plenty of food vendors and a beer and wine garden. Everyone will be carded so bring your ID as well as chairs and blankets to get comfortable in. Party tents are available to rent. No pets or open containers are allowed in.
