Sometimes folks will see me fly fishing at Green Valley Lake and tell me they would like to try it, but feel sure that it is too hard. The conversation almost always starts with them sharing how difficult, yet beautiful, the casting looks, but it often shifts to all the knots that they worry will baffle them.
While I love to make long casts, about 90% of my casts are 30 feet or less, and the majority only have about a rod length of fly line out when I cast.
Our Rim Country streams are best suited for short, accurate casts, and most of the fish I catch at Green Valley Lake are within 20 feet from shore. There are easy casts that any beginner can learn quickly and be quite successful with to fly fish at Green Valley Lake and Rim Country streams.
Knots are also not as complicated as many folks believe. While everyone has their favorite knots, I rely on two or three that I use almost every time I go fishing. The clinch knot which I use to tie my fly to the tippet, and the surgeon’s knot which I use to tie my tippet to the leader can both be tied in well under 30 seconds. The blood knot can be tied in less than a minute.
One key to successful knot tying is practice, but the stream or lake is not the best place to try tying these knots for the first time. Instead, time at the kitchen table getting very comfortable with the knots that you intend to use will really pay off when you get out on the water.
I learned how to tie the clinch knot as a kid when I did most of my fishing with worms and spinners, and I have used that knot for fly fishing as well, ever since. The first knot that I learned to connect my tippet to the leader was the blood knot. I can still remember the times in my uncle’s den as he tried to teach me that knot.
It was one that he could do quickly because he had tied this knot hundreds of times. Fly fishers in his day made their own leaders out of several lengths of increasingly smaller diameter line using blood knots to connect each section, instead of the knotless, tapered leaders that we have now.
As a kid, I felt sure the blood knot required four hands to tie, but I eventually got it, and today I can tie it in well under a minute. In my opinion, the blood knot is the strongest, most streamline leader-to-tippet knot, and the one that I use if I expect to encounter big fish. Even though the blood knot is a better knot, I often opt for the surgeon’s knot instead. It is almost as strong, and it is quicker for me to tie. It really only turns out to be about 30 seconds faster for me, but when I tie on a new tippet, that also means that I will be tying on two flies as well. It doesn’t sound like much, but I rationalize that I can be fishing a half a minute sooner.
Whether you decide to use the blood knot or the surgeon’s knot to tie your tippet section to your leader, the knot will leave you with two tag ends. If you plan ahead and leave the tag ends about four inches long, this will provide you with an additional fishing opportunity. When you leave one of those tag ends and cut the other one, it provides you a place to tie on a second fly. In Arizona, you are allowed to fish with two flies, but it is always important to check the regulations of the state that you are fishing in.
If you use the blood knot, either tag end will be equally strong. If you use the surgeon’s knot you will have to examine the knot as one tag will put stress on the knot and pull it apart if a fish grabs the fly, while the other tag end continues to tighten the knot if a fish grabs the fly. The tag that was the end of the leader is the tag end that you will want to keep.
There are plenty of YouTube videos on these knots that you can follow along with to build up your speed and confidence. It is always important to moisten your knot before you tighten it to help it cinch tightly. Another key step is to check the strength of the knot before fishing.
An important word of caution when tightening your knot to the fly is to be sure to grab the fly by the bend of the hook rather than the shank. If you pull on the body of the fly while tightening the knot, you could easily pull off the fly material and ruin the fly.
One of the joys of fly fishing is that there is always something to learn and improve upon. I continue to work on my casting accuracy, and try to deliver my next cast more delicately on the water than my previous cast. The same is true with my knot tying. There are more advanced knots that are very useful to learn, and I find that I get quicker with all of my knots the more that I practice. Of course, the best practice, once you feel confident, is to get out there and fish.
If casting or knot tying are keeping you from giving fly fishing a try, you are always welcome to join one of the Parks and Recreation Department Introduction to Fly Fishing classes where we cover basic fly casting and knots. Participants end the day with first time fly fishers catching their first fish on a fly. The next class is April 15 and you can sign up in advance at paysonrimcountry.com under the adult programs tab.
