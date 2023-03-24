Sometimes folks will see me fly fishing at Green Valley Lake and tell me they would like to try it, but feel sure that it is too hard. The conversation almost always starts with them sharing how difficult, yet beautiful, the casting looks, but it often shifts to all the knots that they worry will baffle them.

While I love to make long casts, about 90% of my casts are 30 feet or less, and the majority only have about a rod length of fly line out when I cast.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.