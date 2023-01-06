Think of sliding downhill on snow and Payson probably won’t be the first place that comes to mind.
But don’t sell the area short when you see snow in the forecast.
Think of sliding downhill on snow and Payson probably won’t be the first place that comes to mind.
But don’t sell the area short when you see snow in the forecast.
Bring the sled.
The slopes at Green Valley Park are the most popular sledding destination in town every winter. Well, slopes may not accurately convey the situation. Let’s just go with the GVP hill.
A family-friendly hill that offers hours of fun on a winter’s day or weekend.
It’s like a recipe — mix a couple of inches of snow with a hill and a sled and you make fun.
GVP is very popular in the summer, with free concerts every Saturday night in June and July and the big Fourth of July Celebration.
But winter can also be a great time to explore the park. Walking around the largest of the three man-made lakes that use reclaimed wastewater can be a fun and healthy activity every month of the year.
And don’t forget to bring your coat, boots, gloves, knit cap and sled. The park is the go-to destination in winter for sledding.
Families from far and wide converge on the hill across from the band shell to slide down it. Many come equipped with sau- cers and sleds, while others use whatever they have handy, like a plastic garbage can lid.
Local photographer DJ Craig Miller lives next to the park and often catches the action, freezing images of children laughing and screaming with delight as they slide down the hill.
“I think it would be very safe to say that when we get a decent snowfall in Payson is that GVP is an extremely popular sled- ding site, not only for locals but for the tons of young families that come up from the Valley — especially when the snowfall happens near a weekend or school vacation,” Miller said.
It may not make for extended rides, but it’s an ideal location for children.
“The slopes are very safe for children of all ages and short enough that the trek back up the hill is pretty quick,” Miller said.
But it’s not just sledding that brings people to the park when it’s covered with a blanket of snow.
“In addition to sledding, families enjoy creating their own versions of “Frosty the Snowman” in the park, along with pelting each other in friendly snowball fights,” he said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.