Some ponderosa pines are prey to bark beetles and others to mistletoe — but generally not both.
And we don’t know why.
Ponderosa pine forests probably wouldn’t exist without Abert’s squirrels, which apparently inherit a preference for the chemistry of the tissues of individual trees.
But we don’t know why.
Fires in the fall do more damage to the ponderosa pine roots and the fungi that help the trees survive than fires in the spring.
But we’re not sure why.
Lots of questions remain when it comes to understanding what makes a healthy forest.
But one thing’s clear: We’ve mucked up 6 million acres of ponderosa pine forest in northern Arizona something awful. And now only sustained restoration followed by the return of natural, low-intensity ground fires can prevent an ecological disaster, not to mention save forested communities like Show Low and Payson.
That’s the conclusion that emerges from a fascinating summary of a host of studies on forest restoration in northern Arizona’s beleaguered ponderosa pine forests, written by researchers from Northern Arizona University and published in the journal Ecology and Society.
A restored forest will produce 10% or 15% more runoff to streams, significantly increase the diversity of plant species, dramatically increase the diversity of wildlife species, slash the risk of forest-destroying wildfires, and bolster the economies of forested communities.
“In frequent-fire, old growth landscapes, there is a symbiotic relationship between trees, the understory (plants) and fire that results in a healthy ecosystem. Patches of old growth interspersed with younger growth and open, grassy areas provide a wide variety of habitats for animals and have a higher level of biodiversity. Fire suppression is detrimental to those forests and eventually destroys all old growth,” concluded the researchers, who included Daniel Brinkley, Tom Sisk, Carol Chambers, Judy Springer and William Block from both Northern Arizona University and the Rocky Mountain Research Station.
The paper briefly recaps the transformation of an old-growth, fire-adapted ponderosa forest into a sea of saplings – thanks to a century of cattle grazing, logging and fire suppression.
The changes have made the inevitable big fires far more damaging while reducing watershed health, the flow of springs and streams and the health of the remaining big trees. The diversity of trees, shrubs and grasses has plunged. So has the number of different species of birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and insects.
Only a return to the patchy mingling of clusters of young trees, dominant stands of old-growth trees, grasslands, meadows, oak woodlands and thick canyons can restore that diverse, resilient forest, especially in the face of the deeper droughts and extended fire seasons promised by projected climate change.
And once we thin or burn those millions of acres only the return of frequent, low-intensity ground fires can maintain healthy conditions. And that means forested communities like Payson and Show Low must learn to live with frequent, low-intensity fire. And that, in turn, means adopting Firewise brush clearing ordinances and fire-hardened building codes to ensure those prescribed fires and managed natural fires don’t burn through those towns.
So here are some of the remarkable benefits of forest restoration, based on decades of research, as summarized in the NAU research.
• Old-growth ponderosa pine forests have up to 30% more plant species than the current monoculture of small pines that dominates millions of acres. Frequent fires also produced a much greater diversity of plant species. One study on the Kaibab Plateau north of the Grand Canyon found 35 species of plant species in the understory in forest patches that had burned within the past 30 years — compared to just 22 species in patches that hadn’t burned in 120 years.
• Restoration treatments don’t reduce the biological production but they do shift plant growth from the tree thickets to the understory. The biggest trees grow faster and gain resistance to disease and fires. But overall, the portion of biomass in the understory rises from 10% to 25%. That provides a lot more diversity and habitat types for wildlife. Before treatment, the tree canopy shaded most of the space between the trees. After treatment, only about 25%.
• Streamflow after treatment increases by 15% to 25%, which has a major impact on wildlife and plant diversity. This will significantly increase streamflow during wet periods and will likely recharge underground water tables. That’s a huge finding given the state’s deepening water shortage crisis.
• Restoration makes the remaining big trees much more resistant to bark beetles. The big trees have better access to moisture that they use to produce resin that pushes out the potential lethal infestation of bark beetle larvae. The trees also normally flood an area infested with beetles or fungi with resin full of chemicals that inhibit fungal growth. Overcrowding stresses all the trees competing for water, leaving them far more vulnerable to disease and beetles. Strangely enough, some trees are very vulnerable to bark beetles and others to mistletoe but rarely to both. Clearly, the trees develop defenses that involve some trade-off.
• Abert’s squirrels rely on ponderosa pines for almost all of their food and habitat. In return, they spread the spores of beneficial root fungus on the giant trees need to take in enough nutrients and water to survive. Individual squirrels apparently inherit an adaptation to the chemistry of individual trees. The squirrels also gather up pine cone seeds and stash them. A certain percentage of those seeds end up sprouting if the squirrel dies or abandons the cache.
• Old-growth forests have a much higher diversity of other plants besides the pine trees themselves. This includes a large number of different grasses, bushes and sages in addition to Gambel oak. Many of the understory plants are also fire-adapted. Plants include fescue, sedges, dropseed, galleta, squirreltail, western wheatgrass, grama grasses, penstemon, evening primrose, sages, kinnikinnick, serviceberry, cliffrose and others. The old-growth forests have a much more diverse structure. Instead of a sea of trees with interlocking branches, the old-growth forests have clusters of both young and old trees often separated by grasslands, meadows and forests dominated by widely spaced big, fire-resistant trees. In this setting, a fire may char a relatively small area. This burned patch is readily recolonized by plants and animals nearby while providing a different, open, regenerating habitat for decades. For instance, aspen forests typically fill in burned areas before the big pines return. But in the current forest conditions, monocultures of ponderosa pines dominate, and when a fire does break loose it destroys everything in its path. Aspen are essentially dying out across the West.
• Old-growth forests have a rich selection of both dead snags and “living snags,” big trees that are slowly dying and have many cavities and gnarled branches. Low-intensity fires, bark beetles, lightning strikes, mistletoe and other problems create the snags — both living and dead. The living snags are probably more important since they last a lot longer. Both types of snags provide critical habitat for squirrels, spotted owls, woodpeckers, nuthatches and other overwintering species that remain critical to controlling potentially deadly insect infestations like bark beetles. Many species like goshawks and spotted owls depend on the resulting diverse tree groupings and structure.
• Hairy woodpeckers are among the most critical species, mostly because they’re one of the few birds that can actually dig out a nesting cavity in a pine tree that other critical species utilize. Restoration treatments that mimic old-growth forest conditions can dramatically increase species diversity including pygmy nuthatches, red-faced warblers, hermit thrushes, cordilleran flycatchers, violet-green swallows and others. In a normal old-growth forest, populations of hairy woodpeckers rise after a fire thanks to the increase in dead and living snags. But in the modern forests, woodpecker populations are declining in part because the high-intensity megafires leave much less useable habitat behind.
