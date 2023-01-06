Rim Country communities have some great places to visit in order to get ground- ed in the area’s history. These museums also serve as memorials to the native peo- ples, prospectors and pioneers, as well as area tragedies.
RIM COUNTRY MUSEUM
The Rim Country Museum complex is at 700 S. Green Valley Parkway. It consists of the oldest U.S. Forest ranger station and residence still standing in the Southwest; a replica of the Heron Hotel; a replica of noted author Zane Grey’s hunting cabin; and the relocated “dog trot” cabin of the pioneer Haught family. There are also monuments dedicated to those who died in the 1970 Labor Day Flood and the firefighters who died in the 1990 Dude Fire.
The U.S. Forest structures were originally built in 1907 and then later re-built upon their original foundations.
The museum’s exhibitions are in the Heron Hotel replica and include dis- plays on the history of the Apache in Rim Country; the community’s rodeo heritage; the Payson sawmill; a blacksmith shop; the history of mining in the area; and the pioneer period. On occasion, the museum features temporary exhibits.
ZANE GREY CABIN & MUSEUM
The authentic replica of the Zane Grey Cabin on the museum grounds is a tribute to the Father of the Western novel, who penned more than 60 books — 13 were set in the Rim Country — and hundreds of short stories about the great American West.
The original Zane Grey Cabin was built in its remote location in the early 1920s. A dustup in 1929 with state officials over hunting resulted in the author turning his back on Arizona, never to return.
Grey died in 1939 in Altadena, Calif. Time, vandals, and neglect damaged his cabin north of Payson until the 1950s when Phoenix businessman William Goettl bought and restored the structure.
Prior to its destruction by the Dude Fire in 1990, it was a favorite historical destination for more than 20,000 visitors a year.
GIFT SHOP
Located in the forest ranger’s resi- dence, the museum complex has a great gift shop. It features books by local authors and others on the area’s history, souvenirs and great collectibles.
Rim Country Museum and Zane Grey Cabin is at 700 S. Green Valley Parkway, Payson; hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday; phone: (928) 474-3483. Find out more online at rim- countrymuseum.org.
PINE-STRAWBERRY MUSEUM
The Pine-Strawberry Museum is two structures — the main museum building in Pine and the Strawberry Schoolhouse in Strawberry.
The Pine-Strawberry Museum opened in 1979 to display artifacts relative to the prehistory and history of Pine and its twin among the pines, Strawberry.
The community of Pine was settled in 1879 by Mormon pioneers. Much of what is displayed in the Pine-Strawberry Museum today is in tribute to the dedication and hard work of the area’s founding families.
The museum moved to its current loca- tion in 1990 from a single room in the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Public Library in Pine. It features displays of artifacts and documents, including those that pertain to the Native American cultures that occupied the area, the first Spanish and Anglo pioneers to visit and settle the area, and the peoples who have remained in the community since the initial settlement. The main room of the museum originally served the Mormon community as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or “the LDS Chapel,” between the years 1917 and 1981. The ornate tin ceiling in the main room remains today, exactly as it was in earlier days.
STRAWBERRY SCHOOLHOUSE
The year was 1884 — the families living in the Strawberry Valley, Yavapai County, Arizona Territory petitioned the County School Superintendent to estab- lish a school. The petition was granted and District #33 in the Strawberry Valley was established.
Fast forward to 1965 — After being abandoned and forgotten for over half a century, public-spirited citizens raised money to restore the Strawberry Schoolhouse and open it as a museum.
Open by appointment only — call (928) 476-3932 to make an appointment to see inside the Strawberry Schoolhouse and learn the hours of operation of the Pine
Strawberry Museum during fall and winter. Its hours of operation depend on the availability of volunteers. It is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, and Easter.
IF YOU GO:
The Rim Country Museum complex is at 700 S. Green Valley Parkway. Go west on Main Street from the light on Beeline Highway and travel to the end of the street where it meets Green Valley Park. Turn right on Green Valley Parkway and the museum complex is immediately on the left.
The Pine-Strawberry Museum is located in the Pine-Strawberry Community Center Complex in the middle of Pine, directly across from the post office.
Strawberry Schoolhouse is on Fossil Creek Road in Strawberry, head west on Fossil Creek Road off North Highway 87 and travel almost to the end of the pavement. The schoolhouse is a log structure on the north side of the road.
