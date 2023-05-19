But the high school senior student athletes who just wrapped up their prep careers were too busy relishing every last play.
Every last race.
Every last swing of the club.
Every last swing of the bat.
Every last pitch.
Every dive into the sand to dig up a volleyball.
Everything.
They’ve done it for three years now.
Some will move on to compete at the next level.
But for most, this was it.
The final season.
And they’ve done their best to cram four seasons into three, so they have no regrets.
There’s nothing more they could do.
When the gym doors opened, they returned after months of homemade workouts and meetings via Zoom.
Sports returned at the high school level in the fall of 2020 later than normal with a reduced schedule. In the winter 2020-21 season, boys and girls basketball players and wrestlers had to wear masks in competition during a shortened campaign.
The spring sports returned in 2020-21 with restrictions.
There were fewer restrictions in 2021-22 and now things almost seem back to normal to me when I cover events.
Thoughts of the pandemic and the issues surrounding it have started to fade.
Maybe it's easier for someone like Bree Hall to walk up to the plate and crush a softball over the fence to power No. 13 Payson to a 3-0 first-inning lead over No. 1 Tucson Sabino.
The Longhorns didn’t care that they were the underdog; they were playing.
And they were leading.
So it was fun.
And it sure hurt when the Sabercats roared back to win.
But it’s OK.
They got to play.
As they always had.
Hall is just one of Payson’s five seniors that played key roles in getting the ’Horns to within a win of matching the deepest state tournament run in program history.
And many seniors stood out across Rim Country and the White Mountains over the past three years.
It was three years ago when this year’s 12th graders had their hearts crushed. Things have changed so much in three years.
And you know these graduating seniors loved every minute of the last three seasons. Win or lose, they got to play and compete.
