The purpose of the 11 Steps to Archery Success is to learn proper archery form, shot execution, and follow-through. If an archer is able to master this process of shooting they are much more likely to enjoy a lifetime of success in archery.
Square Stance: Open Stance = “More Stable”
Nock: It’s important that you keep the bow and arrow always in the direction of the target. Be sure there is a click to ensure the arrow is on the string. Odd color fletch should be facing you as the archer.
Draw Hand Set: 3 fingers under the arrow nock.
Bow Hand Set: Set your knuckles of bow hand at a 30-45 degree angle. Form an “L” shape with your wrist and allow your fingers to be relaxed.
Pre-Draw: Rotate your elbow down to the left (for archers shooting with a right handed bow), this allows for string clearance of the bow arm. Point the arrow at the target at all times.
Draw: Slowly and consistently pull the string back.
Anchor: Place your index finger to the corner of your smile.
Aim: Use the point of the arrow as a reference. Be sure to keep both your eyes open while shooting.
Shot Set-Up: A slight movement from your drawing shoulder and /or arm and elbow to the rear.
Release: Open all 3 fingers to let go of the string.
Follow Through: “Paint your face” as fingers relax back brushing your face with your fingertips.
And Reflect: “How was your shot? What do you need to do differently?”
