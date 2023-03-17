A wet winter bodes well for the ongoing effort to pull Gila Trout back from the brink of extinction.

The ongoing effort got a boost this fall with another stocking of 250, four-inch-long trout in wild Raspberry Creek, near Alpine.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.