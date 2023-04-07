I always look forward to spring fishing. With all the precipitation we have gotten this winter, the streams and lakes will be in great shape and should be good for fishing throughout the summer.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) begins their spring/summer stocking schedule the first week in April. That means that your favorite Rim Country lakes and streams will get trout sometime during that week, assuming safe roads for trout delivery and water conditions suitable for stocking.

