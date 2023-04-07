I always look forward to spring fishing. With all the precipitation we have gotten this winter, the streams and lakes will be in great shape and should be good for fishing throughout the summer.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) begins their spring/summer stocking schedule the first week in April. That means that your favorite Rim Country lakes and streams will get trout sometime during that week, assuming safe roads for trout delivery and water conditions suitable for stocking.
If you haven’t used the AZGFD website (azgfd.gov) before, look under the fishing tab for several helpful links. The Stocking Schedule tab lists the waters and the weeks that trout are planned to be stocked at each location. Click on the name of a particular creek in that list, and it links you to a map that shows specific stocking locations for that stream.
If you haven’t purchased your fishing license or reviewed the rule changes for this year, be sure to check out the Buy a License and Rules and Regulations tabs. In most waters, the daily limit for trout is four fish, but there are some waters that are closed to fishing, or under special catch and release regulations, so it is important to check before you go fishing. Green Valley Lakes will continue to be stocked with trout through early May, so it remains a great place to take your family fishing right here in Payson.
This is about the time every year that I get out my spinning and spin-cast rods and make sure that they are set up for grandkid visits. That means putting on new fishing line, and double-checking that I have plenty of hooks, bobbers, and weights.
If you are in that mode of looking through your equipment and getting ready for spring fishing, there is a community event coming up that you should put on your calendar. The Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited (PFC/GTTU) will hold a used equipment donation and sale in April that benefits the Humane Society and the after school fly fishing program at Julia Randall Elementary and Rim Country Middle schools.
The donation days for dropping off fishing equipment are: Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 from 8:30am-1pm. We are in need of all kinds of fishing rods, reels, lures, tackle boxes, nets, and other fishing equipment. This is a chance to clean out some of your extra fishing gear for a couple of really good causes. There will be a table set up on the east side of the Humane Society Thrift Shop on Main Street with volunteers grateful to accept your donations.
Then on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 from 8:30am-1pm the fishing equipment that was donated will be on sale at the same location. This is a great time to buy rods and equipment for visiting grandkids, and if you are new to fishing, get some equipment for yourself that is very reasonably priced. There will be several PFC/GTTU members on hand to provide advice on equipment and give you tips on some favorite Rim Country fishing destinations.
There will also be some Rim Country Fishing books on sale on April 21 and 22 that list all the great waters in Rim Country and the White Mountains as well as advice on what to use when you go. I suggest you keep one of these books in your car to have handy when the fishing bug bites.
If fly fishing is something that you have wanted to try, there is an upcoming class on Saturday, April 15 offered through the Payson Parks and Recreation Department. All equipment and flies that you will need to catch fish that day are provided as part of the class. The sign-up for that class closes on April 10. You can register at the Parks and Recreation office at Green Valley Lake or online at www.paysonrimcountry.com.
