My wife and I fancy ourselves amateur treasure hunters.
That is armed with our GPS and trusty dogs in tow.
We have found geocaches all over the country, but Rim Country has some of the best hiding spots. Geocaching, an outdoor adventure game, is a great way to get outside and explore areas one might not visit otherwise.
It can be done alone, as a couple, or with a whole family. It’s an especially great activity for those with children. You never know what kind of fun can be found when you know where to look.
On a recent afternoon, we were greeted by clear skies and a crisp morning breeze when we pulled into the Two-Sixty Trailhead lot. It was just after 9:30 a.m., and we were pleased to find no other cars there. The Two-Sixty Trailhead is near mile marker 278 on Highway 260, and the trip took us a half hour by car from our home in Payson. When we left home, there was no snow. At an elevation more than 1,600 feet higher than ours (the trailhead is situated at 6,670 feet while our front porch sits at 5,002), we were surprised to discover several inches of snow, but the morning sun was already warming the day.
Beside me, my wife prepared the dogs for our hike while our GPS turned on and loaded. The GPS wasn’t necessary to hike this trail. It was clearly marked, and footprints left by past hikers led the way. The GPS was needed for another purpose.
We had come to search for a geocache. Geocaching is the world’s largest treasure hunting game, where players hide and seek “caches” on public lands. These caches are hidden in containers as small as a pill bottle or as large as an ammo case, then their coordinates are marked. Geocaches can be found using map and compass, GPS, or if there is cellular service, with a phone app. There are several hundred caches hidden throughout Rim Country’s trails, and we had yet to find one here.
At the trailhead, there was a large sign educating hikers about the Highline Trail Restoration Initiative. Beside it was signage for three trails. Forking to the right was the Military Sinkhole Trail, a 4.4-mile out and back featuring a challenging climb up the Rim, ending near Woods Canyon Lake. We followed the signs for the Highline and Drew Trail to the left, back toward the highway.
The tread led us into trees for about 500 feet before gently curving to the right. Soon we heard flowing water. Melting snow fed several small waterfalls along the trail as it ascended, switch backing gradually up toward the Mogollon Rim. We took breaks often to give our dogs water as I took pictures and videos of the falls breaking through icy pools in the snaking creek.
We had traveled at a leisurely pace for just shy of a mile by the time our GPS beeped, signaling we were close to the coordinates. Then we began our search, stepping off the trail a bit to inspect in trees, beneath shrubs, and near rocks. The trick, we’ve found, is to look for something out of place.
Checking our GPS again, we discovered we had journeyed too far past the mark, so we returned to the trail. As it turned out, we had walked past the cache twice. We found it at the base of an alligator juniper, no more than 10 yards off the trail.
The cache was a cylindrical tin with writing on its lid, stored inside a plastic container for protection from the elements. Inside the tin were several small children’s toys, and paper left to sign as proof it had been discovered. We took some pictures, then replaced the cache where we had found it.
This was a quick adventure, but our hike back to the car was fueled by a successful hunt. The dogs had a chance to stretch their legs, and we had a moment to use our minds. All in all, it was a good morning.
For more information on geocaching, visit geocaching.com. There, you can find game guidelines and coordinates to caches in your area available to upload onto a handheld GPS.
Apps are available for smartphones but can only be used in areas that are serviced by your cell phone provider.
