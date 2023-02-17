After nearly 60 years, a headstone has been placed in its rightful place atop the Mogollon Rim.

The quest to commemorate the resting place of veteran Andres Moreno, who was murdered in 1887 along the General Crook Road, ended this fall as Coconino National Forest Mogollon Rim District recreation staff moved and reset a Veterans Administration marker installed May 10, 1964 at the request of Moreno’s grandson Frank.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.