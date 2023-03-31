The orange poppies swayed in the breeze.
The purple owl clover sucked at the roots.
The Globe Mallow beckoned the butterflies.
And so we came finally to a reverential halt in the heart of the superbloom, which had been a long drought, a wet winter and 100 million years in the making.
We had no business driving 300 miles to wallow in flowers – with only an overnight trip to spare.
But my darling Michele had wanted to see Organ Pipe National Monument ever since I’d first rambled on about this boundary between the Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts. Somehow it has always been too hot – or too cold.
“We should do it in the spring – on a good wildflower year,” I said, more than once over the years.
So as the weekend to-do list started to fill up, Michele fixed me with one of her patented looks and said, “we should go to Organ Pipe.”
The to-do list flashed before my eyes.
“I don’t think we have time,” I said.
“It’s spring. A good wildflower year,” she replied, with a secret smile.
Quoting me. That’s hitting below the belt.
And so, we packed the tent and the dogs and set off too-late on a Sunday morning – facing a three-hour drive just to see some flowers.
Dumb. We could have just made the day-trip down Highway 87 – where the poppies and the brittle bush and the lupine are blooming. As we hurried south, I was astonished to see whole hillsides covered with California and Mexican poppies along the Bush Highway near Saguaro Lake. The Lost Dutchman State Park and Picacho Peak State park also offer reliable explosions of spring wildfires – especially this year with the state getting almost a third more rain than normal.
But we had momentum now – no stopping us. And so we fled across the desert, like the shadow of a red tailed hawk.
This boundary between deserts – though which the US border fence runs – remains an other-worldly place. I’ve grown accustomed to the saguaro – spiny and upright beseeching the sky. So perhaps I take them too much for granted. But the organ pipe seem alien – sea creatured come ashore from some strange ocean.
And we now sought the flowers -- like a search for the Creator.
Make no mistake – we’re all just flower parasites; living on their sufferance.
The scientists aren’t sure when plants hit upon flowers – but it changed everything.
Charles Darwin called flowers an “abominable mystery,” for they appear out of nowhere in the fossil record.
The first land plants came ashore 425 million years ago. And for hundreds of millions of years they were limited to primitive, seed-bearing plants like ginkgos and giant ferns and the first conifers. They clung to the swamps and coasts. They sprouted from their roots and spores.
The first flowers appeared somewhere between 130 million and 250 million years ago. The oldest fossils are about 130 million years old – but other, indirect evidence supports older dates.
The flowers appeared about the same time dinosaurs rose up – and may have fueled their rise.
Flowering plants took over the world. They learned the trick of mixing their genes thanks to the invention of pollen. This genetic mixing speeds up evolutionary change. At first, the flowering plants relied mostly on the wind. But soon they learned to entice insects and other creatures to spread their pollen. This allowed the plants to conquer the land – spreading to every possible niche. They developed ever more intricate relationships with their pollinators – the bees and wasps and hummingbirds and bats and a host of other insects.
The big leap probably took place on an island somewhere. Here some long lost species of wasp started its long dance with the first almost flower. On this island, the pair could start a love affair that would change the world – gradually adapting to one another. That could explain why we have not found the fossils the document the rise of the first flower.
So when Michele and I finally pulled the truck over and walked out into the field of poppies, we were making a pilgrimage to the beginning of all things.
The brilliant orange and yellow poppies that surrounded us thrive in hot dry places. They don’t produce nectar to reward insects for their attentions – but still manage to attract a wide array of pollinators. They glow in the sunlight – with an ultraviolet bulls eye invisible to me but irresistible to bees and wasps and hummingbirds. The Spaniards in California called them Dormidera – the falling asleep flowers because they close up every night.
Nearby, brittlebush bristled with bright yellow flowers on long stalks. The brittle bush can drop its leaves in a drought and live on water stored in its thick stems. Fine silver hairs on the leaves protect against the scorching heat – but they can’t bear frost and so don’t grow above 3,300 feet. The O’odham and the Seri collected resin from the brittle bush to make glue, sealant for pottery vessels and chewing gum – as well as treatments for toothache and chest pains.
In amongst the poppies, we found little clusters of owl’s clover – which has lots of flower and minimal leaves. That's partly because they can steal nutrients from the roots of the plants that surround them.
Nearby, a thicket of orange globe mallow had engulfed the ancient, skeletal remains of an ironwood tree. Ironwood trees can live 1,500 years, but they’re just another gift of flowers – bearing delicate purple blossoms of their own in the inferno of May. The globe mallow is beloved of butterflies and bees – and its leaves feed the larva of the checkered skipper, the painted lady and others.
Michelle sat amongst the flowers – and I would swear she was glowing in the ultraviolet.
“It’s like another world,” she sighed.
A hummingbird darted in among the globe mallow, drawn by the ultraviolet bulls eye. He flashed past me, heading for Canada on the path of the blossoms. For hummingbirds are just another side-effect of flowers - like writers and photographers and everyone I’ve ever known.
So I set down my camera and sat among the poppies to listen to their trembling tale of the first wasp and the first flower – and how my world began.
