The 34th annual Sunrise 3D Shootout is this weekend, July 2-4.
Registration and additional information is available at www.sunrise.ski/event/annual-3d-shootout/
There will be shoot for fun, competitive shoot, and shoot for money courses available.
The Sunrise Campground will be open as well as other nearby camping at Hawley Lake, Big Bear Lake and Little Bear Lake.
Campfires and fireworks are strictly prohibited due to the extreme fire danger.
