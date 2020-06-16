ARIZONA — After months of study, delay and reinvention, the US Forest Service hopes to award contracts in September to start clearing another million acres of forest in the White Mountains and Rim Country.
Well, hopefully September.
Or like really soon after that.
The 4-Forests Restoration Project remains tight-lipped about the bids submitted for the historic, continually reinvented process to find some combination of private businesses that can save the Ponderosa pine forests of Northern Arizona by thinning average tree densities on 2.4 million acres from perhaps 1000 trees per acre to more like 100.
A massive environmental study suggests such efforts would restore forest health, dramatically reduce the risk of a town-destroying mega fire and protect the watershed on which the Valley depends.
But intractable economics has stalled that effort for a decade. A succession of contractors tasked with thinning 300,000 acres in phase one has thinned maybe 2,000 acres annually rather than the 50,000 acres a year originally envisioned. The lack of a market for small trees and slash has posed the chief problem.
The Forest Service tried to apply the lessons of that long debacle to a second round of contracts covering a million acres in the Tonto, Coconino and Apache Sitgreaves National Forests – including most of the Rim Country and the White Mountains. This time the Forest Service convened a group of industry and governmental officials to review the economics of the proposed bids and extended the contract term to 20 years. The new approach also gives businesses several years to build things like sawmills and offers greater flexibility.
Moreover, 4FRI broke new ground by doing a single environmental review on a million acres at a time. This established formulas for protecting and enhancing meadows, riparian areas and old growth trees, allowing contractors to operate more flexibly in marking trees for removal on each thinning project.
“Traditionally, contracting has been solely a Forest Service process, but having federal and non-federal partners at the table has ensure the RFP (request for proposals) was thoughtfully crafted and well-informed by a wide range of experts,” said Brienne Pettit, the 4FRI public information officer.
So far, 4FRI has thinned about 10,000 acres annually and treated another 100,000 with prescribed fires – many of those fires that start in the cool, wet months which managers let burn in a certain area. Without mechanic thinning, it can take several fires to effectively reduce tree densities in many areas. When it comes to the dangerous buildup of biomass and tree thickets, the forests have lost ground in the past decade – making mega fires ever more likely.
The Forest Service hopes a new round of contracts will finally gain ground on the continuing accumulation of forest biomass produced by a century of grazing, logging and fire suppression.
Two chief problems remain – getting rid of the biomass and protecting the old-growth trees.
The Forest Service remains tight-lipped about the biomass problem, saying managers need to negotiate the details with the contractors confidentially behind closed doors. Even the network of local officials and industry experts offering advice have been sworn to silence until the bids are actually awarded – perhaps in September.
“We cannot speculate or comment on hypothetical proposals or events during the (contract) evaluation process,” said Pettit.
The Arizona Corporation Commission last year refused to issue a biomass mandate, requiring power companies like Arizona Public Service to generate 90 megawatts of electricity annually from burning biomass, which would support 50,000 acres of thinning projects annually.
The issue has re-emerged in the current statewide contest for three corporation commission seats. But without incentives to burn biomass, experts predict either contractors will again stall out or the government will have to come up with big subsidies to haul off or burn the slash piles. That approach worked with the earlier White Mountain Stewardship Project, which cleared more than 50,000 acres – and likely saved Springerville and Alpine from the Wallow Fire.
