Cities and towns on the Mountain are hosting a variety of events through Independence Day weekend, giving White Mountain locals and visitors plenty of opportunities to celebrate America’s history and commemorate this countries many freedoms.
For those looking for the optimal way to spend the United States’ 246th birthday, the White Mountain Independent has listed all major festivities taking place over this weekend.
Show Low: Show Low will officially begin its Fourth of July festivities on Friday with the Deuces Wild Rodeo at 4555 S. White Mountain Road. See separate story. The city will also host its annual Fourth of July Parade, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday. The parade will leave Owens Street and head east on the Deuce of Clubs to White Mountain Road. Those seeking some relief from the heat can attend the Wet Zone event, which will be held at Frontier Park following the parade. Freedomfest starts at 3 p.m. at Show Low High School, and will offer specialty foods, desserts and the famous Sweet Land of Liberty zone with all of its various rides and attractions. Entertainment throughout the day will feature Siringo at 3 p.m., Let’s Just Play at 4:30 p.m., and The Fabulous Boring Brothers featuring The Voice’s Josh West at 6 p.m. At 7:15 p.m., the winners of the parade will be announced before the SLHS choir performs during the flag-raising ceremony. Josh Scott, an Arizona-born singer/songwriter, will close out the entertainment at 8 p.m. Lastly, attendees will be treated to the largest display of fireworks in the White Mountains, which will begin at 9 p.m., if the weather allows.
Pinetop-Lakeside: Any White Mountain residents looking to add some culture to their Fourth of July weekend should consider taking their families to Charlie Clark’s at 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop. The Orchard at Charlie Clark’s will be hosting its 47th annual Fine Arts & Crafts Festival this weekend. Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday, attendees will be allowed to enjoy a family-friendly arrangement of artistic works, including painting, clay, metal, glass, photography, wood, jewelry, Native American arts and even specialty food products. Food, drinks and live music will also be featured by different vendors who locals should recognize from other events held on the Mountain.
Snowflake-Taylor: The Taylor Independence Day Celebration & Night Rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday with various smaller events taking place all day leading up to the rodeo. The day starts at 5 a.m. with the Firing of the Anvil. At 7 a.m., attendees will be treated to a free pancake breakfast followed by barrel racing and breakaway at 10 a.m. Various food and crafts vendors will service attendees between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. The rodeo proper will start at 7 p.m., and guests will end the night at 9 with a fireworks display at Rodeo Park. The fireworks show will feature a dance on the pavilion at 9:30, closing out the evening.
Eagar: The town of Eagar’s theme for this Fourth of July celebration is Round Valley Family & Friends Forever Free. Festivities will begin Friday with a dance that will be held between 9 p.m. and midnight. The dance will also be held Saturday, same time, with a fireworks display scheduled for the same day at sundown. Independence Day proper will start at Ramsey Park, which will feature a pancake breakfast between 6 and 9 a.m., followed by a barbecue from noon to 6 p.m. The Eagar rodeo will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. during the barbecue.
Alpine: The Alpine Independence Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday on Main Street. Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., visitors are welcome to see the Alpine Area Artisans Independence Weekend Show & Sale next to Mellody Field. At 11 a.m., the Alpine Elementary School eighth grade corn hole tournament fundraiser will also be held at Mellody Field, which will include hamburgers and hot dogs for sale. The evening will conclude at 8:30 with a fireworks display that will be held at the old rodeo grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.