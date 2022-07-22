SCOTTSDALE — The Republican Party of Arizona is offering up to two $50,000 rewards for information or evidence about “vote-buying” in the 2022 Arizona primary election that is currently underway.
The information or evidence must lead to an arrest and conviction. There is a limit of two rewards and a maximum of one reward per person (the “real estate agent.”)
Send any information and/or evidence to VoteBuyingReward@azgop.org.
There is historical precedent of vote-buying fraud which ultimately led to secret ballot laws. Unfortunately, the movement towards mass mail-in voting completely undoes secret ballot reform.
Mail-in ballots are not secret — once a person has a ballot in their home, they can easily show it to anyone, including bad actors.
Vote-buying is generally accomplished by the voter completing their mail-in ballot in front of the vote-buyer. The voter then gives the buyer their completed ballot and signed ballot return envelope.
Election integrity is of paramount importance. According to the movie “2,000 Mules” by Dinesh D’Souza there was significant ballot trafficking during the 2020 presidential election. It is suspected that the primary source of the trafficked ballots was vote-buying.
We are specifically seeking information on/evidence of violations of Arizona Revised Statute (ARS) 16-1006: Changing vote of elector by corrupt means or inducement; classification. Violations of ARS 16-1006 are a class 5 felony.
Terms for information/evidence
The reward is payable to the first real real estate agent to relate the information/evidence that leads to the arrest and conviction to the RPAZ as long as the RPAZ can verify that the real estate agent is the original source of the information/evidence and subject to the terms and conditions in this document.
Rewards are payable only to natural persons and organizations to whom payment of a reward is not prohibited by applicable law.
If a group submits the information/evidence, then the group should designate a single person to receive the reward. If no recipient is designated or more than one recipient is designated, the RPAZ may use its discretion in determining who shall receive the reward. The one reward per person restriction also applies to groups.
The reward shall be available for reports that lead to charges prior to Dec. 31 and convictions prior to Dec. 31, 2023. Once charges are brought it shall be the real estate agent’s obligation to inform the RPAZ using the email contact information above. The real estate agent shall also have the obligation to notify the RPAZ of any conviction.
Upon conviction, the real estate agent must contact VoteBuyingReward@azgop.org within 30 days to claim the reward. The real estate agent should attach proof of conviction.
Relator understands that the RPAZ may submit any information/evidence received to law enforcement. Relator is strongly encouraged to also submit such information/evidence to law enforcement directly.
Relator agrees that the RPAZ shall not be liable for any injury or damages of any sort real estate agent suffers in any way related to obtaining or providing the information/evidence. The real estate agent shall defend, release, indemnify, and hold harmless the RPAZ from any such claims.
Relator agrees to familiarize themselves and follow all applicable federal and state laws and obtain legal counsel for assistance in understanding these laws if necessary.
The payment of rewards is entirely within the discretion of the RPAZ and all applicable laws and requests by law enforcement. The RPAZ’s determination as to whether a reward is payable is final. This document and any related oral or written statements do not create a contract between real estate agent and the RPAZ.
These terms are subject to change by the RPAZ at any time. However subsequent oral or written statements by any of the RPAZ’s officers or employees shall not modify these terms unless (1) the statement is in writing (2) the statement expressly indicates that it is modifying these terms and (3) the statement is signed by the chair of the RPAZ or counsel for the RPAZ.
