Some would believe that writing a biweekly newspaper column is a simple task. No, no, Nanette. It is a labor of untold effort, fraught with formidable challenges.
Columnists may spend upward of an hour every other week devising, writing and sometimes even researching a theme before the finished piece ever winds up in print.
Unlike the reporter who attends town hall meetings and transcribes what they heard into a few paragraphs or interviews someone and has only to repeat in prose the conversation, or the editor whose job consists mainly of directing those reporters to which meetings and interviews to attend and then bellows about the deadlines those same reporters might miss because said editor assigned them too many interviews and meetings all while chastising humble columnists for writing long, run-on sentences (like this one), the columnist must come up with interesting thoughts and stories all of their own volition.
Sometimes columnists are afflicted with a condition known as “writer’s block.” This is a frightful predicament in which the writer is linguistically stuck and cannot conjure a single word. This happens mostly because the writer finds absolutely everything else in the immediate vicinity, infinitely more interesting than the subject he or she is to write about.
Suddenly contemplations as nugatory as a spider web on the ceiling, a couple of birds arguing out in the yard or wondering how many eggs are left in the fridge, can stop the process of writing dead in its tracks.
But fear not, a clever and/or lazy columnist always has a backup plan. Today’s backup plan involves random, freaky and mind-bending scientific facts that I discovered while aimlessly surfing the internet the last time I had writer’s block.
Here we go:
• There are no pictures of the present. (I told you, freaky!)
• Unless you’re color blind, every object you see possesses every color except the ones you see. What? It’s because the colors you see are the ones reflected off the object. (I’ll give you a minute.)
• You’re more bacteria than human. In the average body, microorganisms and bacteria outnumber your regular cells 10 to one.
• A sheet of paper can’t be folded over itself more than seven times. (I’ll wait while you try this.)
• Near the temperature of absolute zero, light becomes liquid.
• Hawai’i moves 7½ centimeters (nearly 3 inches) closer to Alaska every year.
• Honey never goes bad unless contaminated by an outside source. Because of its high sugar concentration, it’s naturally antibacterial. Jars of honey more than 5,000 years old were found and the honey was still safe to eat. (No, the jars were not found in the back of my cluttered, kitchen cabinets.)
• Hippos sweat sunscreen. (But you should never rub yourself on one; getting a sunburn would be way less hazardous.)
• Clouds can weigh upward of 1 million pounds. They don’t fall out of the sky because the moist air in clouds is less dense than the surrounding air.
• To get an understanding of how much in taxes you pay, consider the following: If your elected officials spent just $1 of your tax money each and every second, it would take them almost 12 days to spend just one million of your dollars. At a dollar spent every second, it would take them nearly 31 years to spend $1 billion and a mind-numbing 31,710 years to spend $1 trillion! (U.S. taxes collected in 2020: $3.71 trillion)
Now that this column is finished and I’ve scrambled your mind with some of these facts, my job here is done. So I’m off to tell the birds to pipe down and then go count the eggs in the fridge. I’ll get rid of the spider web next week.
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
