I’ve done some fishing around these parts. Unfortunately, the key word here is fishing, not catching.
Since my arrival in Arizona, I do a lot more fishing than I do catching. At the end of the day, the only things I have to show for the effort are fewer hooks and sinkers than I left with, empty bait containers, plenty of tangled line, hook punctures in my fingers and a dandy sunburn. I’ll probably try again tomorrow.
A neighbor of mine teaches fly fishing. Maybe I’ll get with him and see if a different style of fishing will help me become a catcherman. How hard can fly fishing be? Well, after viewing several fly fishing videos on YouTube, I think I may have to watch videos on how to remove skeins of line from my hat and over-hanging tree branches and how to untangle the bird’s nest of line from my reel.
I used to live along the Gulf of Mexico coast and my job took me to some of the oil platforms that dot the Gulf from Florida to Texas. In those waters, fishing means about the same as catching. Whether fishing from one of the many bridges over coastal waters or from an oil rig deep in the Gulf, you are almost guaranteed to find a fish on your line whenever you put it in the water.
If there’s any truth to the old adage, “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime,” I’m going to be hungry for quite some time. More likely I’ll resemble the humorous version of this quote which concludes with, “Teach a man to fish and he’ll sit in a boat and drink beer all day.” This I can do.
I’ve heard of some people who ice fish. Now that’s just plain whacky. You go out onto a frozen lake at something like a million degrees below zero and auger a hole into the ice. Then you sit on a collapsible chair or your cooler (a “cooler” is needed to keep your beer from freezing), drop a line into that hole and wait for a thawed fish to latch on.
And keep in mind, you’re sitting on a frozen lake, arctic winds howling unabated from every direction while watching the hole you just drilled, refreeze around your fishing line as you stave off frostbite and hypothermia by layering on 30 pounds of flannel. What fun!
With that frozen image in mind, I think I’ll keep heading out to fish around here where the weather’s nice. I suppose the fishing in these parts isn’t so bad after all. Especially when compared to what those crazy Northerners do in the winter! But I do think I’d like it better if I didn’t have to stop at the grocery store after a day of fishing to pick up some trout for dinner.
And while I’m in the store parking lot, I’ll attach the supermarket catch to my stringer and put it in my cooler so when I get home I can triumphantly hold up the fish on my way into the house for my neighbor Doug to see. Don’t want him to think I was sitting in the boat just drinking beer all day!
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
