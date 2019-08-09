National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. A National Night Out gathering was sponsored by the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department and held at Mountain Meadows with activities for children and adults on Tuesday. See our photo gallery for more images of the event. (Photos courtesy of Greg Pyros)
