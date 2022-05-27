“That from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from this earth.”
Abraham Lincoln coined those words in the Gettysburg Address delivered during the American Civil War at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in 1863.
Over a century later, former President Ronald Reagan added his voice for our United States war heroes. He agreed with Lincoln when he said, “We are one nation under God, and I believe God intended for us to be free.”
Year after year we have dedicated a day and shown our respect and honor for the men and women who have given their lives for our liberties. Throughout American history, we have honored our American troops who not only had the will but the moral courage to defend our nation. They have recognized that the price for this freedom at times has been high but they were always willing to pay that price.
In his 1982 Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery, Reagan said in part, “I have no illusions about what little I can add now to the silent testimony of those who gave their lives willingly for their country. Words are even more feeble on this Memorial Day, for the sight before us is that of a strong and good nation that stands in silence and remembers those who were loved and who, in return, loved their countrymen enough to die for them.
“Yet, we must try to honor them — not for their sakes alone, but for our own. ... Their lives remind us that freedom is not bought cheaply. It has a cost. It imposes a burden. And just as they whom we commemorate were willing to sacrifice, so too must we — in a less final, less heroic way — be willing to give of ourselves.
“Each died for a cause he considered more important than his own life. Well, they didn’t volunteer to die; they volunteered to defend values for which men have always been willing to die if need be, the values which make up what we call civilization. … I can’t claim to know the words of all the national anthems in the world, but I don’t know of any other that ends with a question and a challenge as our does: Does that flag still wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”
Memorial Day is a day of national mourning dedicated to remembering our veterans – a time to show respect to those fallen heroes. Memorial Day was formerly named Decoration Day because the graves of the war dead were decorated with flowers. Today, volunteers from VFWs continue the tradition by laying flags on the graves of our veterans.
Early observances
While the first commemorative Memorial Day events were held in the late 19th century in the United States, one of the earliest Memorial Day ceremonies was organized by recently freed African Americans. Three weeks after the Confederate surrender, an unusual procession entered the former camp on May 1, 1865. More than 1,000 people recently freed from enslavement and a handful of white Charlestonians, gathered in the camp to consecrate a proper burial site for the Union dead. The group sang hymns, gave readings and distributed flowers around the cemetery. This remarkable discovery was made in a dusty Harvard University archive by historians in the late 1990s.
The practice of honoring those who have fallen in battle also dates back thousands of years. The ancient Greeks and Romans held annual days of remembrance for loved ones (including soldiers) each year, decorating their graves with flowers and holding public festivals and feasts in their honor. Public funerals for fallen soldiers were held after each battle, with the remains of the dead on display for public mourning before a funeral procession took them to their final resting place.
Memorial Day traditions
Even though Memorial Day celebrations have evolved over the years, there are some formal rituals still on the books. For example, the American flag should be hung at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day, then raised to the top of the staff. And since 2000 after Congress passed legislation, all Americans are encouraged to pause for a national moment of remembrance at 3 p.m. local time. It’s time America. It’s time to put our differences aside. It’s time to not cancel our history, but learn from it. This Memorial Day, as we stand in our land of the free and home of the brave, pause and remember those who sacrificially gave their lives for our country.
