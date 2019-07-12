Fracking is a gamble. In fact, all mining activities are a gamble, and I don’t think we could find a mining engineer to disagree with that statement, at least not an honest one. It’s not a matter of if there will be an accident, it’s a matter of when is that accident going to happen, and how bad will it be?
So what’s at risk for us in Navajo and Apache counties? What’s at risk is our water supply, the Coconino Aquifer, the water we all drink for God’s sake. The oil and gas companies are gambling that they can take unlimited water out of our aquifer (in a drought), add toxic chemicals to that water, then inject it back into the ground . . . without an accident. They’re gambling that everything goes as hoped; that no trucks carrying toxic chemicals crash, that the engineers read the seismic data correctly, and they’re hoping that if toxic gases do escape into the air around us we won’t notice it. They’re gambling that the safeguards in place to keep toxic chemicals out of our drinking water work successfully 100% of the time.
We all drink the same water don’t we? I can’t understand why we have to have a debate over protecting that water from the gambling activities of some severely under-regulated profit-seeking corporations. It seems to show humans as a species that lack a high level of critical thinking abilities. Here’s hoping that’s not the case.
Wayne Pearce,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.