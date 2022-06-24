Art Alliance of the White Mountains at 251 N. Penrod Road has the following events:

• 10 a.m. Thursday: Art with Friends (Bring your art project and lunch.)

• 11 a.m. July 13: Glass mosaic class (Contact the Art Center to sign up.)

• 5 p.m. July 14: Rob Wright in concert (Tickets $20)

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23: Celebrate Bob Ross Day ($10 entry fee – Bob Ross-style paintings, costumes and painting demonstration)

Art center's hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 928-532-2296 or see www.artalliancewhitemountains.com for questions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.