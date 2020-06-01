NAVAJO COUNTY - Pinetop Fire Department, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, Vernon Fire District and other local agencies responded to a fire in an abandoned structure earlier this afternoon. The unoccupied house is on the east side of Kaibab Lane, off of Little Mormon Lake Road.
Officials on scene report that the fire is under control, however, smoke and fire crews and equipment may still be on site. The neighborhood is east of Show Low.
"Upon arrival, Engine 15 began an offensive approach as the fire was actively burning in a large pile of trash on the outside of structure and going into the interior of the structure," according to Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District Community Risk Manager, Kirk Webb. "Fire got into the attic space and under the floor in the minimal crawl space."
Webb also reported that the crews observed large amounts of debris inside the structure which "increased the fuel loading, making it difficult to extinguish."
No one was injured as the property appeared abandoned. The fire remains under investigation confirmed Webb.
