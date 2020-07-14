APACHE COUNTY — The Apache County Recorder’s office informed voters there has been an error in some mailed ballots in the Round Valley Precinct.
According to a Tuesday morning press release the error involving ballots for some Republican voters. This precinct incorporates some areas of Eagar and the area north of Round Valley.
“We are unable to determine the exact individuals who were affected, so we are going to re-send a ballot to all voters in the affected area who were mailed a Republican ballot,” said Bowen Udall, Apache County Chief Deputy Recorder. “This will ensure that anyone with the incorrect ballot will get the correct ballot. The total number of replacement ballots that will be sent is 255.”
Voters can verify they were not affected by comparing the precinct number on their ballot with the precinct number on their green envelope. The example shows precinct 12.2. The effected voters are in precinct 59.5 and 59.2. If the number on the green envelope matches any of the numbers on the ballot, they have the correct ballot.
“We are working to get the replacement ballots out today. If any voters have any questions, they can call us at (928) 337-7516,” Udall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.