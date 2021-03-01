PHOENIX — State Route 73 is closed near Whiteriver, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
A crash at milepost 185 (W. Kasey Road) has closed the road. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. This was according to ADOT as of 1:15 p.m.
