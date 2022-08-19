CONCHO — A family’s independent search for a 59-year-old relative missing since May 25 did not yield the result they had wanted late last month.
As the 90-day mark looms closer, Raymond Kidwell’s family is starting to wonder why more hasn’t been done by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office to help find him and assuage their family’s concerns.
On Thursday, it will be three months since anyone has had any communication with Kidwell. He went missing on May 25, and as of yet, nothing has been recovered giving any indication as to where he went or whether he’s still alive. A few of his personal belongings (wallet, phone, keys and various articles of clothing) were found in his truck four days after he went missing, but his family was not informed until over a week had passed since his initial disappearance.
Kidwell, a resident of Concho for more than 20 years, has struggled with substance abuse for some time. “There was no hiding the kind of life he lived,” said his niece, Kortney Carter. “The whole family knew about his problems with using.”
Kidwell’s daughter, Shawna Wilson, spoke to the White Mountain Independent phonetically from her home in Harrison, Arkansas, to elaborate. She said, “As weird as it sounds to say, even through all of the benders and blackouts, he still stayed in touch. If someone called, he answered almost every single time.”
Kidwell’s family believes that his rough past with the law and substance abuse may be factoring into the ACSO’s investigation and may explain why his family hasn’t heard anything back in regard to an investigation or any major breaks. Kidwell’s brother, Martin, said, “It feels like they are not willing to expend the effort for who they think is just some junkie. He’s a brother, a father, a friend and a member of the community. He deserves justice.”
Kidwell’s family explained to the Independent that multiple calls to ACSO for any news have gone unanswered or ignored. “There’s been basically zero follow-up,” said Wilson. “I’ve called almost every single day since my dad went missing, and I’ve only talked to one person maybe once or twice.”
Carter had the same experience, saying that her repeatedly unanswered calls feel like, “a slap in the face to anyone who cares for him.”
Kidwell’s wife of 20 years, Joy, has not been of much help either. She’s reportedly spoken to ACSO regarding her husband’s disappearance only on a few occasions; once, to communicate to them that he had gone missing and all other subsequent interactions have been trying to get ahold of his belongings.
Tracy, Martin’s wife and Kidwell’s sister-in-law, said, “We found out that she only wanted to get ahold of his wallet. She told us herself that she had cut the locks and broken into one of his units and sold some of his tools. Now, she refuses to communicate with us, so we had to go out and try to find him ourselves.”
Martin and Tracy drove to Concho from St. Johns to investigate for themselves on July 31 and received a large response to a request for help posted on Facebook.
They were able to contact a few of Kidwell’s friends and acquaintances from his neighborhood and establishments he was known to frequent. Tracy said, “Within two days, we were able to talk to three of his friends that he had been in contact with right before he went missing.”
They deduced where he was the night before he went missing and whom he was with. Later, they found out from another family member that Kidwell and his wife were experiencing marital problems. During one of their heated arguments, Tracy says, “She threatened to kill him. We reported all of this to Apache County. Here we are months later and still, we’ve heard nothing.”
It’s no secret that Kidwell’s family suspects foul play. Carter said, “We’ve basically come to grips with the fact that we’re looking for a body now. Our family deserves answers, but it feels as though the sheriff’s department wouldn’t agree with that.”
The Independent made several attempts to reach the two ACSO deputies assigned to the case, according to the family but has received no response.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
