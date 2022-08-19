Raymond and Joy Kidwell

Raymond and Joy Kidwell are pictured at their home in Concho.

 Submitted

CONCHO — A family’s independent search for a 59-year-old relative missing since May 25 did not yield the result they had wanted late last month.

As the 90-day mark looms closer, Raymond Kidwell’s family is starting to wonder why more hasn’t been done by the Apache County Sheriff’s Office to help find him and assuage their family’s concerns.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.