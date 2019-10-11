PHOENIX – The public is invited to give feedback that will shape the future of trails throughout Arizona through a survey released by Arizona State Parks and Trails.
Every five years, Arizona State Parks and Trails is responsible for the completion of a Motorized and Non-motorized Trails Plan. This plan guides decision-making and resource allocation for motorized and non-motorized trails across the state. It also aids Arizona State Parks and Trails in developing scoring criteria for the distribution of grant funds for the Federal Recreational Trails Program and state generated Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Fund.
To draft the 2020 statewide Trails Plan, Arizona State Parks and Trails is working with Partners in Brainstorm with oversight, direction, and input from a Trails Plan Work Group, which consists of public and private outdoor recreation professionals, trail users, and advocates representing a variety of organizations and use types across the state.
Throughout the process, the public is encouraged to take the quick recreation survey, provide feedback on the findings during the public comment period, and attend any of the Arizona State Committee on Trails (non-motorized) or Off-Highway Vehicle Advisory Group (motorized) meetings to provide input. The survey is available at azstateparks.com/trail-survey.
The completed 2020 Trails Plan will help identify the top concerns of Arizona’s trail recreation community, land managers, and recreation agencies. The plan aims to balance recreational use and natural and cultural resource protection. Recreation managers of cities, counties, the state and Federal government organizations in Arizona use this information for specific recreation planning and budgeting.
