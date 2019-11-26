Edward "Tim' Timmins Jr.

Edward Aidan “Tim” Timmins Jr., 68, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Alpine. He was born Feb. 16, 1951 at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, the son of Edward Aidan Timmins, Sr. and Carrie Lou Williams Timmins.
Tim was a career aviator. The son of a career Air Force Officer, Tim followed in his father’s footsteps and served for 23 years in the Air Force and Air National Guard as a Fighter Pilot; flying the A-7 Corsair and the F-16 Fighting Falcon. In addition to flying for the Air Force, he was a test pilot at LearJet for 2 years and a commercial pilot at American Airlines for 26. All told, Tim had over 16,000 hours in the wild blue yonder. Tim took his last flight Saturday morning and landed “wheels up” in Heaven. He was loved by all that knew him.
An example of military service his son, E. Aidan Timmins, III of Allendale, New Jersey, entered the Army, his daughter, Mariah K. Timmins of Arizona and son, Ian S. Timmins of Arizona, both joined the Air National Guard and his youngest son, Colin P. Timmins of Arizona, plans to join the Air National Guard as well.
Tim is survived by his wife of almost 32 years, Ann Marie Timmins. They met 33 years ago; she as a flight attendant for American Airlines and were engaged two months later. As his life-long co-pilot, they spent 15 years together in Tucson and finished the remainder of their flight in Alpine. Tim is also survived by a brother, John F. Timmins and sister, Paula J. Marcus.
A rosary will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Helena Catholic Church in Alpine, with a funeral mass following at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the Funeral Mass at the Alpine Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Tim’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.