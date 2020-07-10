PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation started work on Monday, July 6, to improve traffic flow at the intersection of US 180 and Historic Route 66 in Flagstaff by adding a second right-turn lane.
The project will require restrictions on US 180, known locally as Humphreys Street, south of Cherry Avenue. No left turns will be allowed for southbound traffic at Cherry and Aspen avenues as well as Historic Route 66. Northbound traffic will not be able to make left turns at Aspen Avenue.
One lane in each direction will remain open on Humphreys Street in the work zone during the project.
Drivers who want to travel east on Historic Route 66 or access hotels and other businesses in the project area can use Beaver Street between Dale Avenue and Historic Route 66.
Additionally, crews will install traffic signals, sidewalks and storm drain pipes on Humphreys Street and Aspen Avenue.
The work is expected to wrap up by the winter season.
For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the North Central District.
