Drivers should use caution, be prepared for existing work zones
Drivers who are planning to travel over the Memorial Day weekend should prepare ahead of time for warmer weather conditions and stay alert when behind the wheel.
The Arizona Department of Transportation will not schedule any full construction or maintenance closures along state highways from Friday afternoon through late Monday night, May 25, to limit impacts on holiday weekend travel.
Drivers should allow extra time, especially during peak travel periods, and be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents such as wildfires.
While no full construction closures are scheduled, drivers should prepare to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through existing work zones. Motorists also should pack extra drinking water and other supplies in case an unscheduled closure occurs.
ADOT’s holiday weekend safety recommendations include:
Never drive while impaired – arrange for a designated driver in advance
Buckle up and obey speed limits
Check your vehicle, including tire pressure
Get some rest before traveling – fatigue is a serious safety risk
Avoid distractions – don’t text while driving
Don’t park in areas with grasses and brush – hot vehicle components could start a fire
ADOT also provides highway condition information via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
With state highways essential to delivering goods and services, ADOT, its employees and contractor partners are dedicated to delivering transportation improvement projects during the current public health situation. To learn more please visit azdot.gov/covid-19-resource-center.
