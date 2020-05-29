ADOT traffic alert

SPRINGERVILLE VERNON — Road maintenance work to narrow US 60 between Springerville and Vernon June 1-4.
Drivers in the White Mountains area should plan for lane closures and possible delays along a 21 mile stretch of the US 60 when the Arizona Department of Transportation performs pavement preservation work.
The work scheduled daily from 6 a.m. beginning Monday, June 1, and ending Thursday, June 4.
ADOT reminds drivers to slow down, be prepared to stop and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:
• US 60 will be narrowed to one lane of alternating east and westbound travel between mileposts 36 — 368.
• Flaggers and a pilot car will stop and escort drivers through the work zone.
• Drivers should be prepared for delays up to 15 minutes.
• The vehicle width limit will be 12 feet in the work zone.
Crews will be applying a coat of oil on the highway to extend the life of the pavement using a process called fog sealing. The maintenance process helps to preserve the condition of the road and postpone the ned for more involved measures such as repaving.
With state highways essential to delivering goods and services, ADOT, its employees and its contractor partners are dedicated to delivering transportation improvement projects during the current pubic health situation. To learn more, visit azdot.gov/covid-19-resource-center.
