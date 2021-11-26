Over my 30-plus years in the health and fitness industry, I have seen it seemingly a thousand times. In one case a person who reaches a certain age has a few ailments that unfortunately come with age, go on to use that as an excuse or crutch to not continue to have that active and fit life that they really should be enjoying. In another situation, I have seen people even older sometimes than those previously mentioned, continuing an active and functional lifestyle as if they were much younger.
What could possibly be the difference between these types of people? It may be that the former have been preprogrammed from well-meaning family members or even society itself. That once they reach a certain age, they must look and act a certain way. Many are discouraged by well-meaning individuals who tell them, “You are crazy trying to workout at your age! You should stop those things before you hurt yourself.” Picture the woman for example, who now goes along with what the societal norm of the past used to be, the one that now reaches a certain age, so she cuts her hair short, wears orthopedic shoes, dons very thick plastic glasses and of course, wears a sweater over her shoulders.
This may have been the norm for your grandparents or even your parents’ generation, but it’s now no longer the standard for today’s senior. Seniors of today realize that they no longer must go along with these outdated stereotypes of what they should look like, feel like and should be doing. They now know that maintaining a healthy nutrition and fitness program will instead keep them active and functional far into their future. The majority of my current clientele at our studio, Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios, are in the 70 to 90-plus age bracket. And most have the energy, stamina and ability that will rival people half their age.
Sure, I understand, that events in our life take place that are unexpected and unavoidable. Injuries, ailments, pandemics, you name it. But if you have been a healthy and active individual prior to these things, unlike those who instead just rely on more and more medication to get them through, you will most likely bounce back from these much quicker and easier. Even with a permanent ailment or injury, a specific program can be designed by a highly qualified health and fitness professional to help you maintain and regain that active lifestyle.
So, what’s the difference between the person who just gives in to age, and the one who can perform functions of a person much younger than they really are? I believe it’s a proper mental attitude and determination that makes the ultimate difference. So, stop listening to all those naysayers, whether well meaning or not, and get that positive attitude to improve your overall condition for the better life you know you deserve. And as always, consult your physician prior to starting any new program as mentioned above.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.