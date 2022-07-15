Swing your partner at this weekend’s Square and Round Dance Festival in Linden hosted by the Rim Rompers Club at the White Mountain Dance Hall at the junction of Lone Pine Dam Road and Old Highway 160.
The four-day event kicked off Thursday evening with the Trail-In Dance led by a local square dance caller.
Registration will open again at 5 p.m. Friday. All-event weekend tickets will include Friday and Saturday for $42, or each of the events can be purchased separately at the door.
The Friday night dance ($16) begins with pre-rounds from 7:30 to 8, followed by the dance from 8 to 10:30.
The weekend festival will feature square dance caller Tom Miller from Chest Springs, Pennsylvania. Featured cuer for the round dances is Arizona’s Ronnie Fontaine, who has been cuing White Mountain round dances for nearly a decade.
Typically at a dance, squares of eight are created and two dances occur. This is referred to as a “tip.”
The tip is then followed by two round dances — a cued ballroom dance that moves in a circular pattern around the dance floor that may be two-step, waltz, cha cha, rumba or a combination as led by the cuer.
Saturday will be a day filled with workshops and dances. Starting at 9 a.m. is a square dance workshop ($5), followed by a welcome dance at 10:30 with guest callers (free).
Lunch will be potluck (with meat provided) from noon to 1 p.m. (free). At 1:30 p.m. is a round dance workshop ($5), followed by a dinner break on your own from 3 to 7 p.m.
The Saturday night dance ($16) begins with pre-rounds from 7 to 7:30, followed by the grand march at 7:45. The grand march is a formal opening procession that promenades dance couples dressed in full square dancing regalia.
The square dance with rounds between tips will continue the evening from 8 to 10, followed by an after party with ice cream.
On Sunday morning the Rim Rompers Club will host a free continental breakfast followed by a farewell dance with guest callers.
For more information about the Square and Round Dance Festival through Sunday, call 602-689-7189 or visit www.HappyDancing.us/WMDH and click on Festivals.
