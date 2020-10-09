The Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce will be presenting the 20th Annual Harvest Fest on Saturday, October 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Snowflake.
There will be: Arts & Crafts, food trucks, entertainment, kids area with games, scavenger hunt, wagon rides to The Willis Farm Pumpkin Patch and corn maze
For more information, contact the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce at 928-536-4331 or visit www.snowflaketaylorchamber.org.
