PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey’s Office, the Arizona Department of Transportation — Motor Vehicle Division and the Arizona Office of Tourism are reminding Arizonans of the one-year countdown to new federal identification regulations that will impact whether Arizonans are allowed to board commercial airplanes. The offices are encouraging Arizonans to get their AZ Travel IDs, which are the state driver licenses and ID cards that will be accepted at airport security after Oct. 1, 2020.
“October 2020 is closer than it may seem,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Even though the calendar says there are 365 days until the new federal rules go into force, there are really only about 250 business days left before the deadline.” Starting October 1, 2020, new federal identification regulations take effect at all TSA airport checkpoints nationwide requiring all air passengers 18 and older to provide a federally-compliant ID to TSA personnel prior to boarding a flight.
The AZ Travel ID replaces the current driver’s license or ID and is distinguished by a gold star in the upper right corner.
“Whether you fly once a year or once a week, getting the new AZ Travel ID is the easiest way to keep visiting the greatest destinations in Arizona and across our country,” said Arizona Office of Tourism Director Debbie Johnson. “It only took me 20 minutes to get mine, the MVD really has this process streamlined.”
To get the AZ Travel ID, customers should initiate the process at www.aztravelid.com and then make an appointment at any MVD location through www.servicearizona.com. Appointments are preferred, but not required. Select third party MVD offices are also offering Travel ID service.
Follow the 1+1+2 rule to be sure you have the correct documents: proof of identity: valid U.S. Passport or birth certificate; and Social Security number; and two documents proving Arizona residency: a utility bill, rental statement, etc.
The new federal regulations start Oct. 1, 2020, so all Arizonans are highly encouraged to gather the required documents and make their appointments as soon as possible.
